Record-low price: you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for just $20 today

Keep missing out on good smartwatch deals? There’s another chance to save big on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 providing you have the right trade-in to add to your purchase. Today, as part of the fall Discover Samsung sale happening at the moment, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung for as little as $19.99 when you trade in your old smartwatch.

This follows preorder deals for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 as well as a recent Labor Day offer which offered a $250 trade-in value depending on the watch you exchanged. Today's promotion is even better, however, as it also offers a handy $20 upfront discount regardless of whether you're trading or not.

As before, the best discount comes from the Apple Watch Ultra 1 or 2 which provides $250 trade-in credit with $200 coming from the Apple Watch Series 8 or 9, and $225 from the previous generation of Samsung Galaxy Watch. It won’t suit everyone but it’s still a chunky discount with Samsung also cutting the price by a further $20. Combined, you could pay just $19.99 for the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 here.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $19.99 after a trade-in

For Android owners, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is perfect for tracking your health and activity levels. It offers fast performance and a great looking design while being packed with key sensors and more precise heart rate tracking than before. It also monitors how well you sleep and how stressed you may be so it gives you a full picture of how well you’re doing.

One of the best smartwatches around, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a delight to use. Think of it as like a personal trainer on your wrist. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we appreciated its new chip and how its “BioActive sensor [steals] the show”.

It also has a great sleek and circular design which means no visible bezel. Its AI-powered wellness features provide plenty of context to your health right down to body fat measurements and other more detailed stats than many other smartwatches.

It’s also great for tracking runs and workouts, while encouraging you to achieve more over time.

