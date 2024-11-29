I used the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to train for a marathon, and I'd buy it again at this record-low Black Friday price

I've seen a plethora of excellent smartwatch offerings in the Black Friday deals, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn't a watch that gets many significant discounts – especially in its new black colorway that debuted this year. I mean, look at the picture above: it looks like the sort of watch Batman would wear, complete with the ability to show him a GPS map of the best route to Arkham Asylum.

Because the discounts on the Ultra 2 in general and the black Ultra 2, in particular, are so small, I was so pleased to find this doorbuster deal: at Best Buy, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black for $719 down from $799. That's a 10% saving and the lowest price I've seen on the black Ultra 2 yet.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Ultra 2 deals in your region.

Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deal

I reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last year, awarding it 4.5 stars, and wore it during the hardest race of my life: the 2024 London Marathon. It performed brilliantly (even if I struggled). I think this is a spectacular watch and a 10% discount on the new black version is not to be sniffed at. You'll have to purchase the rest of the batsuit separately, though.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US