I used the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to train for a marathon, and I'd buy it again at this record-low Black Friday price
The Ultra 2 in its new black color looks like Batman's watch
I've seen a plethora of excellent smartwatch offerings in the Black Friday deals, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn't a watch that gets many significant discounts – especially in its new black colorway that debuted this year. I mean, look at the picture above: it looks like the sort of watch Batman would wear, complete with the ability to show him a GPS map of the best route to Arkham Asylum.
Because the discounts on the Ultra 2 in general and the black Ultra 2, in particular, are so small, I was so pleased to find this doorbuster deal: at Best Buy, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black for $719 down from $799. That's a 10% saving and the lowest price I've seen on the black Ultra 2 yet.
Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Ultra 2 deals in your region.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deal
This is the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal I've seen in the US during this Black Friday deals period. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently ranked as our best smartwatch ever, and its black exterior colorway is new for 2024. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an incredible device with a working dive computer, highly accurate GPS, and outstanding fitness tracking capabilities.
I reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last year, awarding it 4.5 stars, and wore it during the hardest race of my life: the 2024 London Marathon. It performed brilliantly (even if I struggled). I think this is a spectacular watch and a 10% discount on the new black version is not to be sniffed at. You'll have to purchase the rest of the batsuit separately, though.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.