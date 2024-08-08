Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE just got a new feature that parents may not love

Google is rolling out an update to its kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch with the goal to “foster independence and motivate movement” in young users. Chief among them is the implementation of Tap to Pay.

Children will be able to use the feature to pay for things wherever “Google Pay is accepted. In fact, it operates just like it does on the Pixel Watch 2, but with a distinct difference.

Tap to Pay on the Fitbit Ace LTE doesn’t work with just any debit or credit card. The device must be connected to a debit card from either Greenlight or GoHenry, two financial tech companies that strive to teach children about money.

Through this integration, the wearable can also send transaction alerts, implement spending limits, and give out an allowance whenever chores are done. It's designed to help children develop autonomy while giving parents a way to monitor their finances so they don’t overspend.

New games

The second major release is the introduction of two new games on the FitBit Arcade app: Sproutlings and Spirit Garden. Details are sparse, but from what we can see, they encourage kids to exercise like the other already-available titles.

Spirit Garden is an immersive title where players are tasked to summon virtual spirits and rebuild shrines. Progression appears tied to exercising as extra game time is unlocked "the more kids move." It’s an interactive experience as the title utilizes haptic feedback, audio, and the built-in accelerometer in its gameplay. There is also a meditation aspect to it, as the announcement mentions “guided mindful practices”.

Sproutlings are similar to Tamagotchi, with children receiving a little plant critter they’re tasked with raising. As with the previous game, progression is connected to exercise since the Sproutling grows as young users play.

The School Time tool is receiving an extra function by allowing parents to set up a lunch break. That way, “kids can use their watch during recess” or lunch, but when classes start, it’s automatically disabled.

There are other changes, too, although we don't know a lot about them. Google states it is partnering with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation to consistently release “new Daily Quests” moving forward. Exactly what these exercises are is unknown.

Later in the year, kids will be able to add their older or younger siblings as contacts inside the wearable Fitbit Ace app. This is supposed to facilitate communication between the two sides. There is no word on exactly when the feature will roll out, although we did reach out to Google for more information and we'll update this piece if and when we hear back.

