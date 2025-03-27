Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale

Get a full $100 off, with savings on every model

The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to grab a brand new smartwatch, and there's no deal better right now than this Apple Watch Series 10, which has fallen to its lowest-ever price.

Right now at Amazon US, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $299, a full $100 off the usual $399 MSRP.

The best news? That deal's live in nearly every color and size, and you can also save $100 on the more expensive cellular model that gets you calls, texts, and music streaming when your phone isn't around.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10, a full 25% saving and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this watch. It features an OLED display that's 40% brighter when viewed from an angle compared to previous generations, and all the usual Apple health and fitness tracking. Poke around the various configurations and you'll find a saving on pretty much any version.

The Amazon Spring sale is coincidentally well-timed for Apple Watch enthusiasts. We are exactly six months removed from the launch of the most recent round of best Apple Watches and six months out from the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 11.

Leave it any later and the Series 10 makes little sense with a new impending model on the horizon. Right now is the sweet spot – late enough in the year to get the best price, but early enough not to make waiting for the Series 11 an option.

In our review, we loved the Series 10's excellent new display, snappy user experience, and its large array of health and fitness tracking features.

Early indications suggest the new September model won't be a big design change or overhaul, with the only rumored upgrade so far being blood pressure monitoring. If that's a vital feature you'd happily wait for, maybe skip this deal, otherwise, this one is definitely not to be missed.

