Save big on Oral B IO Series intelligent electric toothbrushes in this year's Black Friday deals bonanza

The Black Friday deals are a good opportunity to grab yourself items that you want, but it's also a great time to get yourself things that you need. Case in point, an electric toothbrush: an item which can dramatically improve your oral health, even though it might not be the most exciting purchase you'll consider making on Black Friday.

Electric toothbrushes are unequivocally better than manual ones, based on reams of peer-reviewed studies. Top of the list is the Oral-B iO Series, Oral-B's all-singing, all-dancing artificial-intelligence powered brushes. These incredible tools offer real-time, actionable advice while you brush, in-built timers, multiple brushing modes for sensitive teeth... all the advanced tools you can think of.

Below are some good deals on the iO Series 9 in the US and the UK, with the UK in particular receiving a humongous £289 discount, from £554 down to £215 at Boots when bundled with a pack of replacement heads. In the US, that same bundle is down to $219.94 from an RRP of $299.99 at Amazon.

Want a cheaper version? The less feature-stuffed iO Series 3 and iO Series 5 are also on offer in the US and UK. Check out the deals in full below.

Today's best Oral-B iO Series deals in the US

Oral-B iO Series 9: was $299.99 now $219.94 at Amazon Save big on Oral-B iO Series 9, with AI position detection which actively and accurately detects where the brush is positioned in your mouth. Spending too long on one side? It'll notify you via the app. An oscillating, pressure-sensitive brush head and quick charge are the icing on the cake. It got 4.5 stars in our review, so you can be sure of serious quality for your money. Bundled with four spare heads.

Oral-B iO Series 5: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The iO Series 9 too dear for you? Get the Series 5 instead, which has lots of the same features and is also bundled with a trio of toothbrush heads, but without the AI position detection smarts. Comes with a travel case.

Today's best Oral-B iO Series deals in the UK

Oral-B iO Series 9: was £554.99 now £215 at Boots.com I'll be honest: that RRP seems bizarrely artificially inflated, even by premium electric toothbrush standards. However, the discount brings the Series 9 in line with the US deal above, which is still a good value price for one of the top toothbrushes out there.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £214 now £85 at Boots.com Save £125 on the original price of the iO Series 3. It's a few years old now, but it retains the newer toothbrushes' micro-vibrating bristles and pressure-sensor. Comes with a pack of four replacement brush heads, ensuring you won't have to replace them for over a year, if you're following the "every three months" guidance.

