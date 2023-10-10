These cheap Prime Day mattress protector deals are an excellent way to keep your bed fresh for less

As TechRadar's Sleep Editor, I've been keeping a keen eye on the Prime Day deals to see if there are any bargains on products that'll help you get a better night's sleep. This event runs today and tomorrow (10-11 Oct), and the best offers I've spotted are on mattress protectors – there are a number of good discounts on protectors from big-name sleep brands.

The best mattress protectors are designed as an extra layer to protect your bed from spills, stains and accidents. Some are waterproof, others are lightly padded, and some are even designed to help kill off bedbugs. If you've invested in the best mattress you can afford, these are an essential extra to keep your purchase clean, fresh, and looking like-new for as long as possible.

They're typically inexpensive, but some top picks are even more affordable right now. Be aware you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to unlock these deals, but you can use your free trial and cancel it down the line if it turns out not to suit you. (And there are plenty of excellent offers on all kinds of tech and homeware, so it's definitely worth taking a look.)

Silentnight Waterproof Mattress Protector: was £14 now from £10.99 at Amazon

Silentnight is a great brand for sleep accessories. This new-and-improved waterproof mattress protector has up to 22% off for Prime subscribers right now. It's fully waterproof, promises to be rustle-free, and fits mattresses up to 30cm deep. If it sells out, then there's the same deal on the previous version.

Silentnight quilted mattress protector: was £14 now from £10.99 at Amazon

If you don't need a waterproof protector, this quilted option from Silentnight is a great choice. It's designed to be super soft, secures to your mattress using elasticated straps, and is machine-washable at 40C. There's up to 22% off for Prime subscribers today.

Utopia Bedding Waterproof Mattress Encasement: was £19.99 now from £14.99 at Amazon

This Utopia protector is a little different in that it completely envelops your mattress. It's designed to help get rid of bed bugs if you're unlucky enough to have them. This Prime Day deal knocks up to 25% off.

If you were hoping to pick up a new mattress in the Prime Day deals, you're out of luck – none of our best Amazon mattress picks are included in today's offers. However, plenty of our general best cheap mattress picks are discounted, so have a browse there instead.