Act now! 25% off the best mattress for side sleepers, this weekend only

The Helix Black Friday sale blew us all away with it's excellent offer, and to be perfectly honest, I thought we were unlikely to see another sale as good before the year was out. But Helix has surprised us all by releasing another amazing deal. For this weekend only, you can get 25% off all mattresses with the code WEEKEND25

This sitewide sale covers some of the best mattresses on the market, including a few of my favorites. Not sure where to start shopping? My top pick is the Helix Midnight mattress. During our Helix Midnight mattress review, we rated it an excellent all-rounder that stands out as the best mattress for side sleepers. Want something a little more luxurious? Our reviewer couldn't get enough during her Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.

Helix sales aren't exactly unusual – we expect to see 20% off most of the year. However, the 25% off upgrade only comes around occasionally, and as it applies to everything on the Helix site, you can make some massive savings. And if you're looking to refresh your entire sleep setup, you'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. Side sleepers, this is one deal you don't want to miss.

Helix Midnight mattress Queen size: was $1,373.80 now $1,030.35 with code WEEKEND25 at Helix Overview: The Helix Midnight mattress offers impressive pressure relief and cooling at a mid-range price. A popular mattress for side sleepers, the medium feel of this hybrid design will also suit some back and combination sleepers. The motion isolation is impressive, preventing movement from traveling across the bed, making this a good mattress for couples. It's a little softer than you might expect from the firmness rating – if you want something with less sink, the Helix Twilight is also 25% off right now. Price history: Helix frequently offers a 20% discount on the Midnight mattress, which puts it in the mid-range price bracket. That's already a good price for the quality of the mattress, so the 25% off flash sale really sweetens the deal. Extras: The 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are fairly standard for a mattress company, but that's not the same as bad. 100 nights should be enough time to decide if this is the right mattress for you, and if it isn't, returns are free. You'll also get two free Dreamer pillows with your mattress purchase.

Buy it if...

✅ You're a side sleeper: The Helix Midnight mattress is our favorite mattress for side sleepers, thanks to its superb blend of support and cushioning. It offers welcome relief at all the major pressure points, so you can slumber through the night on your side.



✅ You share a bed: The dense foam of the Helix Midnight helps trap motion, so if your partner turns, you don't feel their movement on your side of the bed. Ideal if you share with someone restless.

✅ You sleep hot: Made from coils and breathable foam, the Helix Midnight allows heat to dissipate to keep temperatures even through the night. For very hot sleepers, there's also 25% off the Midnight with GlacioTex cooling cover.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You like to move in the night: If you're a combination sleeper who needs support in multiple positions, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the superior mattress. It comes with additional zoned support that adapts to the contours of the body to provide pressure relief whatever position you're in. There's also 25% off in the sitewide sale.

❌ You sleep on your front and back: During our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review, our tester described the bed as "dreamily comfortable" – is there any higher praise for a mattress? The medium-firm support is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, while the cushioned surface ensures the mattress doesn't feel like sleeping on a board. With 25% off all sizes, you can enjoy this sumptuous mattress for less.