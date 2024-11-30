I'm a fitness editor, and I can assure you these 5 late Black Friday home gym deals are worth the money – because I've tried them all

Black Friday may be over, but these late Black Friday home gym deals are still kicking around, rebranded as part of the Cyber Monday deals now. If you're looking to kit yourself out with some great equipment to help you work out from home, these fitness deals can save you a ton of money, both on their MSRP and on future gym memberships.

How do I know? For one thing, I've been a fitness journalist for ten years. Unbelievably, for someone who's been a fitness journalist for ten years, I do not currently have a gym membership. I love lifting weights and using rowing machines as much as anyone else, but now I'm in the process of moving house, and attempting to save money to deck out the kitchen. As a result, that means cutting back on things like gym memberships, while staying fit because it's what I do for a living.

Check out the deals in full below. I've tried all of this kit myself, and own a lot of it, so I know it's good value.

Today's best late Black Friday home gym deals

Peloton Tread: was $2,995 now $2,695 at Amazon The Mobvoi not enough speed or incline for you? Get $300 off Peloton's premium Tread, replete with its massive 24-inch touchscreen and tons of onboard workouts. Featuring an immense carbon steel frame and weighing 250, this is a formidable premium option. I tried it in Peloton's London Studios during live classes, and it is an impressive machine. You'll need Peloton's membership to go along with it, but Peloton's steady stream of slickly-produced 4K content is as addictive as it ever was.

Fitbeast Resistance bands: was $38.99 now $23 at Amazon This set of five resistance bands has, with a little creativity and accompanied by calisthenics worked, almost completely replaced my weights routine temporarily. I wrap them round my back to make push-ups harder, for example. With a variety of resistances, the thickest green band has a 125lbs pull weight, but stacked with the other bands it gets even heavier. It's portable, comes with door hooks and handles, and the thick elastic should last you at least a year with heavy use.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $189.99 at Walmart Swerve the personal trainer or running coach and follow Garmin's in-app instructions on the excellent Garmin Connect app. Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off and $189. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US