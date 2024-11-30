I'm a fitness editor, and I can assure you these 5 late Black Friday home gym deals are worth the money – because I've tried them all
5 late-stage Black Friday home gym deals you need
Black Friday may be over, but these late Black Friday home gym deals are still kicking around, rebranded as part of the Cyber Monday deals now. If you're looking to kit yourself out with some great equipment to help you work out from home, these fitness deals can save you a ton of money, both on their MSRP and on future gym memberships.
How do I know? For one thing, I've been a fitness journalist for ten years. Unbelievably, for someone who's been a fitness journalist for ten years, I do not currently have a gym membership. I love lifting weights and using rowing machines as much as anyone else, but now I'm in the process of moving house, and attempting to save money to deck out the kitchen. As a result, that means cutting back on things like gym memberships, while staying fit because it's what I do for a living.
Check out the deals in full below. I've tried all of this kit myself, and own a lot of it, so I know it's good value.
Today's best late Black Friday home gym deals
Save 20% on the excellent Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill. Not just a no-name brand like so many on Amazon, Mobvoi are also responsible for the excellent TicWatch line of Wear OS smartwatches. I gave the treadmill four stars out of five, because it was easy to assemble, the simple stop/go remote was a doddle to use, and it was well-constructed with ample elements of shock absorption. Ideal to simply get your steps in at home.
The Mobvoi not enough speed or incline for you? Get $300 off Peloton's premium Tread, replete with its massive 24-inch touchscreen and tons of onboard workouts. Featuring an immense carbon steel frame and weighing 250, this is a formidable premium option. I tried it in Peloton's London Studios during live classes, and it is an impressive machine. You'll need Peloton's membership to go along with it, but Peloton's steady stream of slickly-produced 4K content is as addictive as it ever was.
This set of five resistance bands has, with a little creativity and accompanied by calisthenics worked, almost completely replaced my weights routine temporarily. I wrap them round my back to make push-ups harder, for example. With a variety of resistances, the thickest green band has a 125lbs pull weight, but stacked with the other bands it gets even heavier. It's portable, comes with door hooks and handles, and the thick elastic should last you at least a year with heavy use.
Swerve the personal trainer or running coach and follow Garmin's in-app instructions on the excellent Garmin Connect app. Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off and $189. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)
Finally, for the ultimate accessible cardio discipline, you'll need a great pair of shoes to go the distance (either on your new treadmill or in the great outdoors. I wore these to run the London Marathon this year: the ASICS Gel Nimbus 26 men's shoe is now $119.99 at ASICS, while the women's version of the shoe has the same discount.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.