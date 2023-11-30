Get a head start on your 2024 fitness goals with lowest-price-ever Peloton Bike deals

The holiday season may be a time for overindulgence, but it's also a time to look forward and get a head start on your 2024 goals. For some people, that means equipping themselves with the best treadmill, exercise bike, best running shoes or other fitness equipment, ready to make a big lifestyle change or carry an existing fitness journey into the new year.

Fortunately, if you're into stationary bikes, treadmills, or working out at home, there has never been a better time to snap up a machine from Peloton, probably the best-known brand for connected fitness kit. Right now on Amazon, the original Peloton Bike is down to just $1,095 with free delivery, the lowest it's even been.

Other deals include the strength training and HIIT assistant Peloton Guide, which is down a huge 51% to just $95. This is the ideal buy for someone looking to leave the gym and set up at home: the smart camera tracks your movement, encouraging you to fill a progress bar by performing reps properly and with full extension.

Other great deals include the Peloton Bike+, which is down 20% from $2,495 to $1,995, and Peloton's reversible workout mat, which is down from $70 to just $40.

Check out the deals in full below. They're also available from Peloton's website until December 5, although shipping options may vary from Amazon's.

Get today's best Peloton deals on Amazon here:

Peloton Bike: was $1,495 now $1,095 at Amazon

Lowest price ever: Save 24% on the original Peloton Bike, the cheapest way to get a fully-connected classic Peloton machine. We gave it an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, and Peloton's huge library of content is as addictive as ever.

Peloton Guide AI-powered strength trainer: was $195 now $95 at Amazon

Save a huge 51% on Peloton's home workout kit, a potentially game-changing machine that uses AI-driven smart cameras to ensure you fill progress bars during HIIT and strength classes. If you love workout classes and want to break away from your local gym, this deal is perfect for you.

Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 now $1,995 at Amazon

Save $500 on Peloton's premium bike offering, with a compact footprint belying a huge rotating 24-inch built-in touchscreen, improved stereo speakers over the original Bike, USB-C micro ports, and a better front-facing camera. It's an all-around cracking device, especially at this price (and if you already love Peloton content).

Peloton Reversible workout mat: was $70 now $42 at Amazon

Peloton also does a great line in accessories, such as water bottles, Pelo-branded Lululemon apparel, and this reversible mat that's ideal for HIIT, yoga, or strength training. Save $28.

Should you get a Peloton in 2024?

Peloton has undergone something of a refresh, and invested heavily in its fitness content. It has created new tiers for its app, uncoupling from the machines and allowing its guided workouts to be used by anyone, whether they have a Bike (or treadmill, or rower) or not.

It may have undergone its biggest boom during the pandemic and be unlikely to hit those heights again, but there's still a dedicated team looking to provide slickly produced, seamless workouts set to bass-heavy bangers, broadcasting the workouts live to a community of still-very-much addicted fans worldwide. While expensive, its studio-produced content rivals that of Apple Fitness Plus.

In short, while it's not as ubiquitous as it once was, Peloton still carries a lot of value for its users, provided that you're okay with Peloton's hefty subscription costs for its top-tier streaming service.