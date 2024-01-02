Massive Fitbit sale is live - shop the 4 best deals available today

That time has come around again when fitness goals are top of mind for many. While the start of a new year is an arbitrary milestone to kick off a new regime, a clean slate can make it easier to take that first step and build a new exercise habit. Clearly aware of this, Fitbit has launched new deals across several of its smartwatches and fitness trackers - with some down to record-low prices.

For beginners who don't want to spend too much at this stage, you can comfortably start with the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 for $69.95 at Amazon US or £69 at Amazon UK. It's a good basic option if you want to join Ruth in her experiment to try 10,000 steps per day instead of the gym.

However, if your budget stretches a little further, it could be wise to go for the latest Fitbit Charge 6, as this brand-new fitness tracker is a smart, lightweight, and capable device. It's currently well-priced at $129.95 in the US and the cheapest it's ever been in the UK at £109.

Meanwhile, exercise and wellbeing enthusiasts will want to consider the Fitbit Sense 2 for $199.95 at Amazon US or £179 at Amazon UK. This is the manufacturer's most advanced smartwatch, with all the stress-management tools, sleep-tracking capabilities, and detailed health-monitoring tech you'd expect from a premium device.

Best Fitbit deals in the US

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $129.95 at Amazon

You can now save $30 on the latest dedicated fitness tracker from Fitbit. It was an extra $30 cheaper over Black Friday, but this is the next best price we've ever seen since it launched back in October. We found it was an excellent improvement over the previous model in our Fitbit Charge 6 review for those needing a light and easy-to-use fitness tracker. Key features include seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracking.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

The latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to $149.95 at Amazon, which matches the recent Black Friday price and is just $10 more than the previous record-low. It's a great buy for fitness and sleep-tracking enthusiasts, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review. It comes with loads of handy connectivity features like Google Wallet, Maps, and Bluetooth calls, as well as six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles, and advanced sleep tracking.

Fitbit Sense 2 was $299.95 now $199.95 at Amazon

Here's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date for its lowest-ever price. It boasts comprehensive stress-management tools, sleep tracking, and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. We awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review. You also get a battery life of six or more days, water resistance up to 50m, and six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $95.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a number one seller at Amazon at this price. It's an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and it's packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started - especially at this price.

Best Fitbit deals in the UK

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to its cheapest price in the January sales - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £149 at Amazon

If you want one of the newest smartwatch models, the latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to £149 at Amazon, bringing it to within a few pounds of its record-low price. It is water resistant up to 50m with built-in GPS, offers six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles and advanced sleep tracking. Six months of Fitbit Premium is included in the price so, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review, it's a great buy for fitness and sleep tracking enthusiasts.

Fitbit Sense 2 was £269.99 now £179 at Amazon

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review back to within a few quid of the lowest price we've ever seen.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £69 at Amazon

Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

All of these devices come with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which provides extra insights into your body's daily readiness score, detailed sleep analysis, mindfulness sessions to reduce stress, and pre-recorded workouts for you to do at home.

Whether you want a basic and affordable tracker for your workouts or an advanced smartwatch with more in-depth health monitoring features to nudge you towards your fitness goals in 2024, you are spoilt for choice today. You can also check out TechRadar's Get Fit for 2024 hub for more ideas and inspiration.