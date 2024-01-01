Welcome to Get Fit for '24 week on TechRadar!

Welcome to TechRadar’s Get Fit for '24 week! All through this week we’ll be posting articles that will help you to get the most out of your fitness tech and make a fresh start this year.

If you’re very new to exercise, or you’ve only just started on your fitness journey, this might be the time to use some of the best fitness trackers or best under-desk treadmills to ensure you get your 10,000 steps in. You might also want to try your hand at jogging, and we detail all the kit you need to run your first 5K – including the best fitness apps that are totally free to try.

On the other hand, you might be a more experienced runner or fitness buff and be looking for a new challenge. This could be the year to run your first marathon, or pick up an exercise bike like the Peloton Bike. Or maybe you’re a keen runner, and your 2024 goal is to train for a triathlon.

We’ve got advice from experienced open-water swimmers (including Iron Man world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay), and kit guides on everything you need to get started in swimming, cycling or running. On top of all that, we’ve got a selection of seriously healthy recipes for the best air fryers – and guidance on the foods to avoid.

Just look for the purple badge above to find all of our Get Fit content – we’ll be updating this article every day as a ‘contents page’ for the event. Get ready to have an amazing year – it's time to Get Fit for '24!

Here's what's in store for Get Fit for '24 week: