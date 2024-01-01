Welcome to Get Fit for '24 week on TechRadar!
Looking to take on a fitness challenge this year? We can help!
Welcome to TechRadar’s Get Fit for '24 week! All through this week we’ll be posting articles that will help you to get the most out of your fitness tech and make a fresh start this year.
If you’re very new to exercise, or you’ve only just started on your fitness journey, this might be the time to use some of the best fitness trackers or best under-desk treadmills to ensure you get your 10,000 steps in. You might also want to try your hand at jogging, and we detail all the kit you need to run your first 5K – including the best fitness apps that are totally free to try.
On the other hand, you might be a more experienced runner or fitness buff and be looking for a new challenge. This could be the year to run your first marathon, or pick up an exercise bike like the Peloton Bike. Or maybe you’re a keen runner, and your 2024 goal is to train for a triathlon.
We’ve got advice from experienced open-water swimmers (including Iron Man world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay), and kit guides on everything you need to get started in swimming, cycling or running. On top of all that, we’ve got a selection of seriously healthy recipes for the best air fryers – and guidance on the foods to avoid.
Just look for the purple badge above to find all of our Get Fit content – we’ll be updating this article every day as a ‘contents page’ for the event. Get ready to have an amazing year – it's time to Get Fit for '24!
Here's what's in store for Get Fit for '24 week:
- Monday: I ran like Henry Cavill every day for a week, and I hated it
- Tuesday: Three free fitness apps for new runners, and three things we learned after walking 10,000 steps every day for a week
- Wednesday: What to buy before your first 5k, and a beginner’s guide to Couch-to-5K
- Thursday: The best way to use an exercise bike to get fit, and five things you need to know before your first open-water swim
- Friday: Four high-energy air fryer recipes, and seven foods you should avoid before going for a run
- Saturday: What to buy before your first triathlon, and what it’s really like to swim, cycle, and run 226 kilometers in one day
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
