Running your first marathon in 2025? Here are some top tips and rookie mistakes to avoid

Major marathons happen all year round, but with Boston just behind and London approaching fast, it’s very much marathon season. If you haven’t just run one, or you’re not about to run one, the chances are you might be training for one later this year, possibly even for the first time.

So with marathon fervour all around, I thought I’d take the chance to highlight some of the key mistakes marathon runners make, especially if they’re beginners. Of course, having the right gear (such as the best running watches), training well, and setting the pace are all important, but you also need to know crucial logistical details like where you’re going to leave your bag, what you’re going to eat, and more.

I even chatted to two TechRadar veterans, Cat Ellis and Matt Evans, respectively our Homes and Fitness and Wearables editors, who have both run marathons, to get you some inside information.

Here are some beginner marathon top tips and rookie mistakes to avoid.

1. Taper your training

(Image credit: Future)

The chances are that if you’re preparing for a marathon, you’ve got a fairly solid training plan. However, it’s critical that you taper your training towards the end of your plan so you’ve enough in the tank for the big day. Recent Strava data shared with Techradar reveals that on race week ahead of the London Marathon 2024, most runners only covered 8 miles. You won’t make any significant gains in your last week by overtraining, but you definitely run the risk of ruining your race.

2. No surprises on the big day

The day of your marathon, especially your first marathon, is not the time to try anything new. We’ve all seen TikToks of runners who spontaneously slip on a brand new pair of Nike Alphafly shoes the day of the race, only to end with their feet looking like prosthetics from a Saw movie. Race weekend is not the time to give Wagamama’s new Bang Bang Cauliflower a try, or that jerk chicken milkshake your coach insists will give you that extra edge in the morning. Stick to your plan, stick to your routine, no new foods, no new gear.

3. Go to the toilet

(Image credit: Richard Baker / Getty)

Our first inside tip comes from Matt, a London Marathon 2024 finisher. “Go to the toilet beforehand,” he told me, “like right before.” I asked Matt if he wanted to elaborate on his experience. He said no.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. No rogue fuel

“Don't eat anything you've not used in training - even if it's a freebie on the aid stations,” says Cat, who recently crushed the Paris Marathon. This ties into my no-surprises point, and according to Matt, his advice about using the loo that he won't elaborate on.

Running a marathon is absolutely grueling, and the last thing you want is a rogue big-brand energy gel with no water content ruining your digestive system 10 miles in.

5. Wet wipes

“The toilets are traumatising,” Cat tells me, so be sure to take some wet wipes with you on race day. Chances are, you’ll need them for something.

6. Blisters

(Image credit: Future)

Unless your feet are made of rubber, you’re probably going to end up with some blisters towards the end of your marathon, by which time it’s too late for plasters.

The key to beating blisters is to anticipate them and put plasters on before you need them, ideally before you arrive at the start line.

7. Study the course

“If there's serious elevation, it helps to know where on the course it's going to be, so you know when you can bank time,” Matt tells me. Knowing your course can really help you tackle a marathon. You’re unlikely to get lost during a well-organised race, but if you know about the ups and downs, and the flat stuff, you’ll know more readily when to back off during climbs and when to stretch your legs on the downhill.

Knowing the course also extends to finding out where the bag drop is, where the toilets are, and possibly how long you’re going to have to queue for. The event website and Reddit (for popular marathons) is a great place to find some of this information.

8. Getting to the start

It might sound silly, but getting to the start of a marathon on race day can be pretty intense, especially in a big city like London or Chicago. If you’re traveling from further afield to conquer the race, try and stay as close to the start line as possible.

Failing that, plan a route to the start that isn’t going to be too crowded or hectic, and preferably one that doesn’t involve tons of walking, stairs, or carrying a heavy bag for miles.

9. Pace yourself

(Image credit: Future)

No amount of training can prepare you for the excitement, adrenaline, and anticipation that a marathon brings, especially your first. Caught up in all the hubbub, it’s very easy to start off too hot out of the gates. Stick to your pace, and more importantly, know your planned early race pace.

It’s much easier to speed up and push on towards the end than recover your race after an overenthusiastic start. If you haven’t already, familiarize yourself with some of the pacing tools on your best smartwatch. If you’ve got an Apple Watch or especially one of the best Garmins, there are features aplenty to help you stay on track.

10. Have fun!

Less of a tip, but remember to have fun. For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Try and get some of the logistics ironed out ahead of time so that on the day, you can try and relax and take in the experience.

You might have an ideal time to beat, but running a marathon is so hard that even just showing up is commendable.