Garmin is getting into events, starting with marathons in Ohio and Arizona

Garmin has announced a new Marathon Series event

The company is hosting multiple races in US cities in 2025, with more locations coming in 2026

There will be multiple race distances, a tech expo, and a finish-line festival

Garmin has today announced a new Garmin Marathon Series, a new road running race that it says "flips convention on its head."

According to Garmin, the Garmin Marathon Series is wholly owned and produced by Garmin itself from start to finish. Beginning in the fall, Garmin will host events in Toledo, Ohio, and Tucson, Arizona, on September 21 and November 15, respectively.

The event promises four race distances and a celebration of all things Garmin. There will be a two-day tech expo showcasing the best Garmin watches and other technology in the lead-up to the event; these expos will be open to the public and will include limited edition race gear and meet and greets with Garmin athletes.

The races will include a USATF-certified and Boston Marathon qualifier full marathon, USATF-certified half marathon, 10K, and 5K in each city.

Following the event, a finish line festival (also open to the public) will include local food, live entertainment, and other activities.

Garmin Marathon Series

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin says locations for 2025 were selected based on existing races and event schedules, local run communities, local and cultural highlights around the course, and favorable weather conditions.

You can already register for all race distances in Toledo and Tucson on Garmin's website.

Susan Lyman, Garmin's Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing, said the event was "an opportunity to go above and beyond conventional sponsorships and create something truly special in our running communities."

While the event is sure to be a festival of the best running watches and the likes of the Garmin Forerunner range, the allure of limited edition race gear is also sure to be a draw. Garmin hasn't confirmed whether this will include any special devices or limited edition smartwatches, but we don't have long to wait and find out.

Let's hope it does a better job of this than it did the Garmin Connect+ subscription.