Google has just updated its popular Fitbit Ace LTE with a new family communication feature that makes it more useful than ever.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is a cheap kids' smartwatch designed to keep the whole family connected without the need to spend big on one of the best smartphones for your kids.

Now, the Fitbit Ace LTE is receiving a big upgrade that makes it even more useful as a family communication device. Announced November 13, Google's new Family chat feature means you can have a whole family conversation across your Google smartwatch ecosystem. Messages sent via the Ace app or from your device now reach everyone in your Google family, so you can all stay connected throughout the day.

There's also new support for direct messages between siblings, so they can argue err send each other messages, or call each other via their Fitbit Ace LTEs.

Fitbit Ace gets new Family Quests

(Image credit: Google)

Fitbit Ace now also includes new Family Quests, which are fun ways to help get your family more active. There are new challenges and rewards for kids, and the more your family moves and hits its goals, the more tickets your kids will get to spend on eejie items.

If you're in the market for your first Fitbit Ace LTE, Google is planning a Black Friday sale where you can save $50 on the Fitbit Ace LTE from November 21 through December 4. So it's likely worth waiting a few days if you want to score one.

If you're after your own Fitbit, the best Black Friday Fitbit deals are a great starting point to save you big on some of Fitbit's top fitness trackers and smartwatches, including the Versa 4 and Sense 2, which Google is sunsetting in favor of its own Pixel line.

