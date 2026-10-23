Want to become a hardy, all-season runner? The cold, dark, wet winter evenings sure don't feel like the most natural time to head out on a run, but the right kit can make a major difference.

There are two key elements here: comfort and safety. Specifically, you want gear that'll keep you warm and relatively dry in cold, damp weather, and that'll ensure you're visible to others and aware of your own location and surroundings if you're running in the dark.

(On the latter point — there are obviously many situations where it's not safe to run after dark. Make sure you're taking into account the specifics of your situation before deciding to head out. An indoor workout is sometimes just the only option, and that's fine!)

For warmth, layering is key. I'd also be wary of fully waterproof apparel — it often inhibits breathability, and being stuck with all that extra cold sweat next to your body is not going to help matters. However, there are some waterproof or water-resistant pieces that are designed specifically for running. Keep your extremities covered, and opt for touchscreen-compatible gloves to avoid frustration with your phone or fitness tracker.

If you must run with music, opt for bone conduction-style headphones that let you stay aware of your surroundings. And knowing where you're going will be doubly important, so it's worth investing in a good GPS running watch that'll keep you on track.

Cool runnings

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.