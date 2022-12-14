If you're looking to stay incognito online, VPNs (opens in new tab) and Tor should be right at the top of your privacy shortlist. There’s certainly plenty of choice, with over sixty VPNs to choose from out there in software land. Meanwhile, Tor is great for its simplicity and ease of use, while both are excellent when it comes to hiding your internet tracks.

Each option is based on a similar principle, where they protect your internet traffic with industrial-strength encryption, then shield your identity by routing it through their own servers. But there are big, big differences, too - their encryption, what they'll protect, how they connect to servers and a whole lot more. (Check out our dedicated guides to what is a VPN and what is Tor if you need the background detail.)

And, while there is seemingly plenty of choice, especially when it comes to VPNs, there’s a very good reason why the bigger, well-known names continue to dominate when it comes to web privacy needs. The likes of ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, IPVanish and other key players frequently come out on tops for VPN needs, but there’s invariably a subscription cost involved. However, they are well worth paying for to get all that added value. Tor on the other hand can be a great option too but comes with the definite bonus of being absolutely free to use.



Which is best? We're about to pit Tor against VPNs, not just on value for money but by homing in on seven of the most important privacy factors you should consider. Let's see which comes out on top...

Anonymity

One of the best bits about Tor is that it’s free for anyone to use, with no need to register, hand over your email address, payment details or anything else. Connect to Tor and your traffic is routed through three servers, randomly chosen from thousands around the world, making it almost impossible to log your activities. Even if anyone tried, only the first Tor server has your IP address (opens in new tab), and otherwise it has no idea who you are.

Conversely, if you sign up for most VPNs you'll typically have to create an account, provide your email and maybe make a payment. Whenever you connect, the app logs in with your account details, ensuring the provider knows precisely who you are. And, as you're always using servers run by the same company, it's easy for your browsing history to be connected to your account.

Result: a big win for Tor, which keeps you just about as anonymous as you can be.

Versatility

There’s no doubt that Tor does a great job of maintaining your privacy when you're browsing online. In fact, it's probably the ultimate tool for delivering the best in private browsing. But that's where the feature list stops - it doesn't try to do anything else, which means if you’re looking for beefier capabilities you might prefer to investigate the appeal of a VPN.

The big bonus about VPNs is that they encrypt all your traffic, not just what you're browsing. So that means if you're streaming, playing games and/or using P2P apps, they all get the same level of protection - there's a reason why streaming VPNs have become so popular. And if that's still not enough for your needs, install a VPN on your router and it'll also cover smart TVs, games consoles, video doorbells and all your other connected devices.

Result: Tor handles its one task very well, but VPNs win this one with their ability to protect traffic from all your devices.

Ease of use

If you're looking for simplicity and ease of use, you'll find Tor makes a lot of sense, purely because it is so straightforward to configure. Tor is just a simple browser (a custom version of Firefox, if you're interested). As a result, that means it has no complicated settings to master. There's nothing special to learn, which makes it immediately appealing if you're more of a novice computer user. In fact, if you've ever used another web browser, you'll probably be at home with Tor immediately.

It's not hugely different if you head in the direction of a tried and tested VPN either though. In fact, for some of the better options, VPN use can also be as simple as installing the app, although in many cases there's more work to do. You might have to tweak key settings - kill switch, DNS leak protection - to suit your needs, which could give the jitters to anyone who's not confident when it comes to getting under the bonnet of their computer or laptop.

Another point to note on the ease-of-use front is to remember that VPNs can sometimes cause network issues or conflict with other apps, too. While this isn’t going to be a major deal, it could leave you having to troubleshoot some potentially tricky problems. That’s not going to be for everyone.

Result: Tor effortlessly beats VPNs in the simplicity stakes, no question. No hidden complexities, you can install and use it just like any other app.

Speed

Most of us are time poor and no more so when it comes to our productivity. In that respect you should find that while Tor works very hard to protect your identity, encrypting traffic several times and routing it through servers all around the world, it might affect your workflow. Tor does a lot to keep you safe, but there's a price to pay and you’ll need to be aware that it really, really, really slows you down.

VPNs, on the other hand, will usually encrypt your traffic only once, and send it through a single server located in your own country. These aren't the underpowered volunteer-run servers you get with Tor, either - the fastest VPNs use dedicated servers in high-powered data centers with leading-edge connectivity and ultra-fast connections. So, if you’re looking for speed above all else the VPN route is going to be the best option for boosting productivity and speeding up workflow.

Result: a clear performance victory for VPNs, where reduced overheads, enterprise-level network connections and powerful hardware leave Tor trailing far, far behind.

Unblocking

Using Tor or a VPN is all about improving your web privacy and both tools are great for the task, though there are distinct differences between the two that can make one distinctly better than the other.

Tor is specifically designed to hide your identity, and a big part of that is routing your traffic through a random set of servers from around the world. London, Toronto and Addis Ababa today, maybe Frankfurt, Lima and Canberra tomorrow? That's great for anonymity, but it means you can't use the service for unblocking specific sites, as you can't guarantee where your Tor exit node will be.

That's where the humble VPN comes into play and kicks Tor firmly into touch. One of the best things about VPNs is that they can help keep life simple and all by connecting you to a single server in your preferred country. For example, if you're looking to unblock US Netflix, then all you have to do is choose a US city. Admittedly, this isn't going to give you guaranteed access to your favorite shows, but you might well be in with a chance.

Result: Tor's anonymity-first design makes it unsuitable for most unblocking: VPNs for the win.

Vulnerabilities

Tor does a lot to protect you online, but it has limits. The exit node (the server which sends your traffic to its destination) can see and modify what you're doing if the connection isn't encrypted. The point to remember about this arrangement is that these servers are run by volunteers, so there's no way to tell if they're trustworthy.

Rather worryingly, one past report suggested 23% of Tor exit nodes were engaged in a 2020 malicious attack on cryptocurrency users, and 4-6% may still be involved in the same campaign. If that makes you at all nervous, and it probably should, you'll need to bear in mind the vulnerability aspect of Tor before making use of it.



That's not to say VPNs don't have their weak spots, too. A NordVPN server was compromised in 2020, for instance and that's a well-known brand that with a high profile and lots of resources at its disposal. The repercussions of something like this happening are pretty obvious too and could prove potentially damaging to your web privacy.

For example, if a hacker took control of a VPN server, it might also be able to see what you're doing. Worse still, if the VPN happens to be malicious, it might set up its own systems to log or modify your traffic.

Result: this is a difficult one, but we're giving VPNs a marginal win. Tor's exit nodes are always going to be run by a crowd of people, and you'll have little idea of who they are or what they're doing. VPNs have issues, too, but they can at least minimize them with smart anti-hacking ideas like ExpressVPN's TrustedServer (a server which runs in RAM), as well as reassuring users with logging and security audits.

Price

Tor is totally, utterly, entirely no-strings free. It doesn't even display ads or use analytics in the apps or on the website. If you want to use it, just visit the website, download, install, run. That's it.

Most VPNs charge a subscription, usually somewhere between $3-$13 a month. There are free VPNs, but we mostly don't recommend them: they're often shady, with no idea who's running them or how they make their money.

Result: An easy win for Tor. It's also way more transparent than the average free VPN. Want to know who runs the service, where the money comes from? Check the Tor website, it's all there.

Verdict

VPNs won our shootout, but only just, edging their way to the privacy crown by four points to Tor's three. The great thing about the VPN marketplace is that there is plenty of choice, depending on what you’re looking for. Naturally, it’s best to stick with known names that have already proved their worth too, such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost or IPVanish to name but a few.

It's certainly better to pay a subscription fee and avoid using any free options. This is especially so considering the whole reason you’re signing up for a VPN in the first place is to improve your web privacy. Stick with a tried and trusted resource.

While giving the thumbs-up to VPNs might not be the right result for everyone it ultimately all depends on your needs. If you absolutely don't want anyone to know where you're browsing - not your current network, ISP or even a VPN - then Tor's anonymity makes it a must. There’s a price to pay for that though and if download speeds or unblocking Netflix are a priority, then Tor scores a big fat zero: VPNs are a clear win in the speed stakes.

You don't have to choose, of course. This isn't about picking one, or the other. Use Tor where it works, VPNs for everything else, run them together when you need maximum protection: that's the best way to stay safe online.

