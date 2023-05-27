I made crispy air fryer chickpeas and it's made snacking healthy

If you thought chickpeas were only good for hummus – like I did for a long time –then these air fryer chickpeas will show you just how versatile the little legume really is.

It's one of the easiest recipes I've made while testing the best air fryers and it's great if you're looking to add more protein to your diet, especially if you're trying to cut down on meat, and get more good fats into your system.

Chickpeas have been shown to help manage cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure and they're good for your gut health.

Below, I show you how easy it is to turn a tin of chickpeas into a healthy snack, a salad topper, or a side dish in just 20 minutes – and all you need to add is your favorite seasoning.

Air fryer chickpeas recipe

The air fryer chickpeas recipe I have followed is from Yumna Jawad via her @feelgoodfoodie TikTok channel. It's already been watched 4.7 million times and counting.

Air fryer chickpeas ingredients

This air fryer chickpeas recipe uses minimal ingredients and while I've used cumin and garlic in my version, you can add whatever flavors you like to this dish.

1 tin of chickpeas

1/2 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic granules

Air fryer chickpeas method

To make air fryer chickpeas you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

Medium-sized bowl

Dish towel

To get the crispiest air fryer chickpeas, you need to wash them thoroughly and pat them dry. Rinsing them removes any excess sodium, and drying them reduces how much moisture they contain. Too much moisture will create too much steam and stop them getting crispy.

Step 1: Drain your tin of chickpeas and rinse them under the cold tap. Pat dry with the dish towel.

Step 2: Put the drained, dry chickpeas into a bowl and add the olive oil. Mix to coat the chickpeas in oil.

Step 3: Add the salt, pepper, cumin, and garlic granules – or any seasoning of your choice – and mix.

Step 4: Set the air fryer to 390°F/200°C for 15 minutes and put the chickpeas in the air fryer basket.

Step 5: Check your chickpeas after 10 minutes and if they're not crispy enough, put them back in for the final five minutes. If you're happy with how they're looking, you can remove them after this time.

In the majority of cases, chickpeas in a can are already pre-cooked so you're using the air fryer to make them crisp up and coat them in flavor.

Step 6: Once cooked, you can eat these air fryer chickpeas as they are, add them to salads, or as toppers for your main meal.

You can also pour natural yogurt over them and eat them with a spoon.

Alternatively, leave them to cool and eat them as a snack as and when you get hungry.

Air fryer chickpeas verdict

This quick and easy recipe turns the humble chickpea into a delicious and healthy source of protein.

Since first trying this recipe, I've added a pinch of parmesan to the air fryer basket mid-way through the cooking process, added fresh garlic, and even used the cooled air fryer chickpeas as the base for hummus. It gives the hummus an amazing toasty taste.

I also love being able to grab a handful of these chickpeas each time I walk past the fridge without feeling guilty.

It might not look all that much, but you'd be surprised just how good these chickpeas are.

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?