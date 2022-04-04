Disney Plus bundle free trial: can you get one?

If you've considered signing up to Disney Plus but you want more streaming options than the House of Mouse can offer alone, then you've likely already thought about going all out for the Disney Plus bundle.

Way better value than signing up individually for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus to watch classic cartoons, TV shows and movies, and even sports, the Disney Plus bundle price combines all three services into one monthly payment.

But without all that content to choose from, it would be nice to have the option to grab a Disney Plus bundle free trial to see whether it's really worth paying the extra for the subscription. Many streaming services offer free trials but does Disney offer one for its all-in-one package?

The short answer is no. But below we'll explain why, and help you figure out what Disney Plus bundle price you'll have to pay.

What is the Disney Plus bundle and what's the cost?

The Disney Plus bundle gives you a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus all for just $13.99 a month. If you’re willing to spend just a bit more though, you can also get Hulu with no ads as part of the bundle for $19.99 a month.

The reason the Disney Plus bundle is such a great deal for cord cutters is because on their own, Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, ESPN Plus goes for $6.99 a month and Hulu starts at $6.99 a month with ads or $12.99 without ads. If you subscribed to each of these streaming services individually, it would cost you almost $22 per month.

Even if you rarely watch sports and won’t have much need for ESPN Plus, it’s still cheaper to sign up for the Disney Plus bundle than to subscribe to Disney Plus and Hulu on their own. Also doing so means that you can always put the game on if someone asks you to.

Disney Plus bundle free trial: is there one?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free trial for the Disney Plus bundle but you can cancel at any time and still have access until the last day of your billing period.

While Disney used to offer a generous 7-day free trial to Disney Plus, the company decided to discontinue it over a year ago. However, it could make a return during Black Friday or other promotional periods.

Although ESPN Plus has also ended its free trial period, Hulu still has one. In fact, if you’re new to the streaming service, you can get a Hulu free trial for either its with or without ads plan for 30 days.

Are there any free ways to get the Disney Plus bundle?

Surprisingly, you can get the Disney Plus bundle for free through partnerships with Disney and select mobile carriers in the US.

Verizon customers in the US can get the Disney Plus bundle for free with select plans. If you sign up for the carrier’s 5G Do More plan can get the bundle free for six months while those on the 5G Get More plan get access to the bundle for free for as long as they stay on the plan.

US Mobile customers can also get the Disney Plus bundle for free if they sign up for one of the carrier’s Unlimited All family plans. US Mobile has perks that give you access to music, video and gaming subscription services with your plan. With three Unlimited All lines you get one perk while you get an additional one with four Unlimited All lines. So in addition to the Disney Plus bundle, US Mobile customers with four lines can also get access to a music streaming service or even an online gaming service.

Does the Disney Plus bundle have gift cards?

While there are Disney Plus Gift Cards, there aren’t currently any available for the Disney Plus bundle.

Still though, with Disney’s ‘gift subscriptions’ you can send a friend or a loved one a digital code that, once redeemed, provides them with an entire year of access to Disney Plus. Keep in mind though that there is no option to give a one-month or six-month subscription and if you decide to go this route, you’ll need to pay $79.99 to give someone a full-year’s subscription to Disney Plus.

Disney could possibly decide to make Disney Plus bundle gift cards available in the future but until then, signing up for the bundle itself is the cheapest way to get a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one monthly payment.

What can I watch on the Disney Plus bundle?

The Disney Plus bundle truly has something for everyone with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN plus all together in one package.

Whether you want to watch Pinocchio, the Little Mermaid or other classic Disney animated films, you can do so on Disney Plus as often and as many times as you want. In addition to animated films though, you also get access to Disney’s huge back catalog of live action movies including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Remember the Titans. That’s not all though as you can watch all of the Star Wars and Marvel movies and animated films like Up, The Incredibles, Toy Store and more from Pixar too.

Hulu also has a huge catalog of TV shows including Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lost, How I Met Your Mother and more as well as movies like The King’s Man, Deadpool, The Mummy, Shrek, Sideways and others. The list goes on though as we haven’t even gotten to the many Hulu Originals included with your subscription such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, Letterkenny, Castlerock and more recent TV shows and movies like Pam and Tommy, The Dropout and Fresh.

ESPN Plus lets you watch thousands of live events and archives from the NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA, La Liga, college sports and more. However, the network also has a huge back catalog of original programming including its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary films on sports legends, shows like Man in the Arena with Tom Brady, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.