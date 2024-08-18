Back-to-school brews: the best coffee makers for college students

If there's one thing no college student's kitchen should be without, it's a coffee maker. The cost of take-out coffee is shooting through the roof, so fuelling your late-night study sessions could get seriously expensive if you don't make your own at home. Thankfully, there are lots of great, affordable coffee makers to fit your student accommodation and your budget – whether your preference is espresso or filter, loose grounds or capsules.

We test new coffee makers every month here at TechRadar, and we've used our years of brewing experience to put together a handy guide to the best back-to-school options for college students who need a little caffeine to help them get through a long day of lectures. Plus , we've included essential buying advice to help you make the right choice, too.

Need to upgrade your tech or student supplies ready for the new school year as well? Take a look at our guide to the best back-to-school sales 2024.

The best coffee makers for students

How to choose a student coffee maker

Our top-rated compact coffee maker is the Smeg ECF01 Espresso Machine, but although it looks fantastic and produces exceptionally good coffee, at $490 / £319 it's likely beyond the budget of most students. When you're working to a college budget, you have to know your priorities to make the smartest choice.

Price

You don't have to pay through the nose for a great coffee maker if you manage your expectations. A good-quality single-serve espresso machine can be yours for well under $100, if you're happy to forego features such as a steam wand for frothing milk.

If you want to make proper lattes and cappuccinos in your student accommodation, you could pay more for a coffee maker with a wand, or pick up a standalone frother such as those listed here. Even with the extra expense, it will still work out much cheaper than getting take-out coffee several times a week.

Size

Counter space is at a premium in student kitchens, so we recommend picking a single-serve coffee maker that will use as little room as possible. Here are the dimensions and weight for each of the coffee makers above.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Coffee maker Size Weight Nespresso Vertuo Pop 5.3 x 16.7 x 9.8in / 136 x 426 x 250mm 7.72lb / 3.5kg Wacaco Minipresso NS2 2.2 x 2.8 x 6.9in / 60 x 70 x 175mm 12.7oz / 360g Instant Infusion Brew 12-Cup 14.1 x 6.9 x 14.4in / 359 x 176 x 366mm 6.15lb / 2.8kg Keurig K-Compact 12.5 x 8.2 x 13.2in / 317 x 208 x 335mm 8.8lb / 4kg Nespresso Vertuo Next 12.5 x 5.5 x 14.7in / 318 x 140 x 374mm 8.8lb / 4kg AeroPress 5.25 x 4.2 x 4.2in / 133 x 107 x 107mm 7.98oz / 226g

Filter or espresso

Filter coffee is super easy to make and requires nothing more complicated than a moka pot or dripper, but there are also super-compact filter machines around that can brew up to 12 cups and keep it warm on a hotplate to keep you going through an all-night essay-writing session.

Espresso is more complicated, requiring pressure to force water through the coffee grounds (whether they're loose or in a capsule). A single-serve electric machine is the easiest way to do this, but there are also hand-operated espresso makers, if there's no space for another kitchen gadget in your student kitchen, and you don't mind putting in a bit of elbow grease.

Coffee capsules are convenient, but may be less economical than using loose coffee grounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grounds or pods

Another factor to consider is whether you want a coffee machine that will take loose grounds or aluminum pods (bean-to-cup machines are great, but generally too large and expensive to be practical for students).

Coffee pods from brands such as Keurig and Nespresso are the most convenient option. There's a huge choice of different beans and roasts; there's no need to weigh or measure anything; there's no risk of spillage; and you don't need any other equipment for them. They often work out more expensive per cup, though, and you have to dispose of the pods when you're done. There are schemes that will recycle them, but these may not be convenient for students depending on your living arrangements.

The alternative is a machine that uses loose coffee grounds, which are more economical, but require measuring (ideally using a digital scale) and can be messier. Coffee beans start to lose their complex aromas within minutes of being ground, so the ideal scenario would be to invest in a grinder to prepare them yourself (see our guide to being a home barista for more details). However, it's an extra expense and takes up more space in your student kitchen. If you're less fussy about flavor then you can use pre-ground beans and measure them out with a simple scoop.