Can't afford a Dyson? Here are 5 cheap vacuum cleaner alternatives

Finding a cheap vacuum cleaner that is half decent (at least) is not easy and is still out of reach for some. We all ultimately want to get the best vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) our money can buy, but we're all working with different budgets.

With the cost of living crisis gripping the global economy, finding money to buy an appliance may not be at the top of the agenda and indeed, it may just not be possible to buy a vacuum cleaner due to other expenses going out every month.

Thankfully, vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes, and therefore budgets. A Dyson vacuum cleaner is one of the most expensive of its kind; you can expect to pay up to $749.99 / £629.99 for the Dyson V15 Detect. Rest assured; not all vacuum cleaners cost this much. In fact, you can pick up a decent vacuum cleaner for a fraction of this price.

It may not come with all the bells and whistles such as an LCD screen which shows all the grose things your vacuuming or an LED-lit floor head, but for $200 / £150 you can get a vacuum cleaner that does a very good job of vacuuming the floor.

If you have pets, then we advise that you keep a look out for pet-specific vacuum cleaners as they often come with an attachment that you can use to tackle stray hairs, as well as a HEPA filter which is pretty essential if you suffer from allergies such as pollen, dust and hayfever.

If you have a car that you're unable to park on the drive, then a dedicated car vacuum, handheld vacuum cleaner or cordless vacuum cleaner would be the vacuum cleaners to hone in on.

Below we've found some intriguing deals that get you a cheap vacuum cleaner for even cheaper than usual. Worried that 'cheap' means poor quality? We can vouch that the vacuums included in this little round-up of Dyson alternatives are good - very good, in fact -since we have hands-on experience with many of them. For those we haven't, we've vetted reviews left by other customers. Keep scrolling to see where you can get your hands on a cheap vacuum cleaner, now.

Why do I need a vacuum cleaner?

If there is one appliance you need in your home, it's a vacuum cleaner. Regardless of whether you land on the best cordless vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) or the best upright vacuum (opens in new tab) cleaner, one of these will help to keep your home clean - your carpets, rugs, staircase, and upholstery will thank you for it.

The suction of a vacuum cleaner will remove small debris and particles from the surface and in between the fibers. It'll also help to provide some relief to allergies such as pet dander and hayfever with many vacuum cleaners becoming more readily available with a HEPA filter that captures those potentially harmful particles.

What can I buy instead of a Dyson?

Dyson do it all; cordless, upright, handheld, vacuums for pets and hard floor vacuums. There aren't many brands of vacuum cleaners which cover such a vast selection of vacuum cleaners, and indeed other household appliances.

On a budget, we can recommend that the following five vacuum cleaners are the best Dyson alternatives:

Alternative to Dyson cordless vacuums: Our vote goes to the Shark WandVac System (opens in new tab) , which is also know as the Shark Lightweight 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum WV361UK in the UK.

This can be used as a handheld vacuum cleaner with various attachments, or as a stick vacuum cleaner. It will set you back $259.99 / £179.99 which we know is still a considered amount but it's still cheaper than a Dyson.

In the UK, we'd recommend the AEG QX6 (opens in new tab) which is a handheld and upright vacuum cleaner in one. With this one, we especially like how versatile it is, as well as being easy to use.

This is priced a lot more in the US so we would recommend the Bissell CleanView (opens in new tab) if you're on a really tight budget which is a bagless upright with impressive suction.

Cheap vacuum cleaner deals

US deals:

(opens in new tab) BISSELL Zing Lightweight, Bagless Canister Vacuum | $79.95 $61.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This zesty-looking canister vacuum cleaner is bagless and will easily take on the hard floor and carpets in your household. We really like that it weighs only 8lbs which will make it easy to move around, and lift up and down the stairs. And we love that by buying this product you'll be saving pets since it supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

(opens in new tab) Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $74.99 $69.99 at Target (opens in new tab) This vacuum cleaner is such a good price, even before it was on sale. We really like that it will glide between hard floor and carpet, and that it is easy to empty with just one-touch on the button the dirt cup.

(opens in new tab) Hoover - ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum | $209.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for pet owners. We especially like that it has 3x more capacity than a stick vacuum cleaner, which means less effort having to empty it all the time and more time saved.

UK deals:

(opens in new tab) Shark Classic Handheld Pet Vacuum CH950UKT | £ 69.99 £59 at Shark UK (opens in new tab) This handy vacuum cleaner is perfect for the home and car. It's also a good option for pet owner thanks to the (very) handy pet tool. We especially like that it has a 10 minute runtime of non-fade suction. We've found that this is plenty long-enough to do what you need to in the car - just remember to return it to base.

(opens in new tab) Henry Pet PET200-11 | £170 £140 at Argos (opens in new tab) As the name suggests the Henry Pet PET200-11 is perfect for pet owners. It's a bagged, cylinder vacuum cleaner which comes with an EcoBrush for tackling pet hair and a MicroFresh filter for reducing pet odor. This is one of our favorite vacuum cleaners. It's so useful to have around because he'll vacuum everything; from household dust to DIY debris.

(opens in new tab) Hoover Upright 300 Pets Vacuum Cleaner, HU300UPT: £189.00 £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for homes with pets, this upright vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter and no loss of suction for challenging any stray hairs. It's also lightweight and steerable for easy manoeuvrability. We really like that this is a lightweight upright vacuum option. It weighs just under 5kg so if you want an upright that is easy to move about, this is a good one.

Want a Dyson after all?