You can get a free Google Pixel 7 at Verizon this weekend - here's how

Brand new Google Pixel 7 deals are available to preorder at Verizon this weekend and they include an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $700 (opens in new tab) - enough to score the standard device for free.

To be eligible, you'll need to trade in an old device and pick up a Pixel 7 on an unlimited data plan. Both upgraders and new customers can take part in this deal, but the latter will get a free $200 gift card on the house as a special welcome bonus. In case you were wondering - yes, that's in addition to any trade-in savings.

If you'd prefer the more premium Google Pixel 7 Pro, then that's also available with the same maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700 off with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab). Considering this device costs $899 outright, this saving isn't quite enough to cover the entire cost of the device, but it is enough to cut those monthly device payments down significantly (down to just $5.55/mo over 36 months).

Note, both devices are also available with the carrier's 'buy-one get-one-free' promo; a deal that will score you a whopping $700 off a second device when you purchase the first outright. As with the trade-in deal, you'll need an unlimited data plan to be eligible here (on both devices), but it's open to both new and existing customers.

One minor caveat to bear in mind with these Verizon Pixel 7 deals is that you can't both trade in and get a multi-line saving at the same time. You've got to essentially pick one deal at a time. If you're torn, we'd recommend the trade-in for the single-line user and the BOGO for multi-line setups as a very basic rule of thumb.

Note that this week's Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals are technically preorders, and the devices will be released (and delivered) on Thursday, October 13th.

Verizon Google Pixel 7 deals this weekend

What's new with the Google Pixel 7?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

On the surface, not a lot has changed with the Pixel 7 - it features the same basic design and display as the previous Pixel 6, with a few tweaks here and there. What has changed, however, is the internal chip and camera setup.

Both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with the Tensor 2 chip, which is the second iteration of the brand's own silicon. While it's a little more sluggish than the competition (namely the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14), it's focused on improving the Pixel 6's strong suit of computational photography and machine learning. In short, it's looking to make the latest devices even better in areas where Pixel devices traditionally shine.

It's not just the brains inside the Pixel 7 that's been improved, either. The cameras have also received a boost when it comes to zoom and image stabilization, which should make them even easier to use. While we haven't gotten our hands on these devices yet (well, enough to truly put them through their paces), they're highly likely to be some of the best camera phones on the market.