These are the ridiculously cheap Black Friday earbuds I'd buy

Maybe you don't want to spend hundreds on a set of AirPods this Black Friday – and I don't blame you. Times are tough for many of us, but gift-giving is fun and you don't have to spend three-figure sums of money to make the music-lover in your life smile.

Here are three inexpensive AirPods alternatives, all from 1More, all reviewed and rated by us, and all cheaper than we've ever seen – in fact, one option is so cheap I had to check it wasn't a typo… but it's legit.

In a nutshell, 1More's PistonBuds Pro ANC earbuds were £59.99 but are now reduced to just £38 at Amazon (opens in new tab); the 1More ComfoBuds Mini with ANC were £89.99 but are now just £65 at Amazon (opens in new tab); and 1More's flagship offering, the 1More Evo ANC earbuds, were £159.99 but have been slashed in price to just £99.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

I've been doing this for a little while now (and I've heard all of these pairs of earbuds) and I have to tell you that of all the Black Friday deals I've spotted, these three stand out for features, fit and an inexpensive price-tag.

No, it won't say Sony, Sennheiser or Bose on the box. But that doesn't mean they don't sound exceptional for this money – and their branding only helps to keep the prices low.



Not in the UK? Wherever you are, you'll find deals that you can take advantage of below.

Three of the cheapest TechRadar-reviewed Black Friday ANC earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) 1More ComfoBuds Mini: was £89.99 now £65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Know anyone with small ears who wants ANC earbuds? Because in our in-depth review (opens in new tab)of the 1More Comfobuds Mini, we praised their tiny size (1More actually claims they're the smallest ANC earbuds in the world), dependable sound and good noise cancellation for the price – and that price is now as low as we've ever seen it! Our advice? As a first set of earbuds, you can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) 1More Evo ANC earbuds: was £159.99 now £99.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At TechRadar, we want you to know what you're buying, which is why we'll nudge you towards our full, in-depth review (opens in new tab) if you need more info. In a nutshell though, you're getting 1More's best earbuds to date: dual drivers, adaptive active noise cancellation, LDAC hi-res audio support, six mics for calls/ANC duties plus a 28-hour total playtime. Again, they're not the cheapest earbuds in 1More's ouevre, but they are the best – and while we've seen them discounted to £120 or thereabouts before now, we've never seen them at this low a price.

(opens in new tab) 1More PistonBuds Pro ANC earbuds: was £59.99 now £38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hybrid ANC, 12 EQ profiles to choose from, IPX5 water-resistance, a 30-hour total battery life and Bluetooth 5.2? It's an immense proposition for only £38! We can barely believe it, honestly. We've never seen them this cheap and although we weren't completely sold on the sound, our dedicated review (opens in new tab) is the place to go for clarification. At this price, we can forgive a few snafus…

Which should you get? Well, it depends on your budget and priorities – although I will say that sonically the Evo win hands down. Sony's hi-res codec, LDAC, in earbuds… for just £99.90? That's quite something.

That said, I love the design of the ComfoBuds Mini (main image, above), which I emphatically recommend for smaller ears because they weigh just 3.7g per bud (for clarity, Sony's WF-1000XM4 weigh 7.3g each).

The PistonBuds came off a little quiet when I heard them in direct comparison with other options at £60, but the aesthetic is chic, and I mean look at that price for ANC true wireless earbuds with 12 EQ profiles and a gym-friendly IPX5 rating!

Three in-depth, fully star-rated TechRadar reviews for each product are in those little blocks above, but if they're not quite what you're after, check our Black Friday AirPods alternatives deals roundup, or our page dedicated to the Black Friday earbuds deals.

Are they the last word in sonic brilliance? No, you would need to pay a lot more for this. But as I said, if you need ANC earbuds and you don't want to pay more than £100, these are emphatically the three I'd nudge you towards.

