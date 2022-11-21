The best Black Friday AirPods alternatives deals: great earbuds, no Apple logo

Anyone who's been following our live coverage of the Amazon deals fest will know that Black Friday officially happens on Friday 25, but myriad Black Friday deals are already live. Why the rush? Well, every retailer from Apple to ZR Speaker Lab is trying to get a jump on their competitors ahead of the day itself.

When it comes to earbuds, there's Apple's AirPods and then there's everything else. That said, the Black Friday Apple AirPods deals haven't been that great so far in the run-up to this Black Friday – they've been good, but not jaw-dropping.

So these are the best deals on AirPods alternatives in both the US and the UK that we want to steer you towards. If you'd prefer a Black Friday headphones deal, that's fine too – and our extensive roundup of Black Friday earbuds deals is already live.

The best US deals on AirPods alternatives, live now

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was $279.99 now $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Black Friday offers like this $101 saving don't last for long. Although we have seen them briefly at this price before, (a few weeks ago at Amazon, if you must know) the deal was over in a flash, leaving some of the TechRadar team disappointed. Thankfully, it's here again and this time it's at Best Buy. Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours of battery life from just the earbuds and stunning sound quality? Yes please.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was 149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When they launched, we called these "the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made", and though they've now been surpassed by the Beats Fit Pro for that accolade, they're incredible value with this $50 saving. For under $100 you're getting impressive sound quality and solid active noise cancellation, plus a suite of extra features on both iPhone and Android. The call quality isn't perfect, and the battery life is only reasonable at a total of 15 hours, but if you just want to disappear into your music, these sound and, importantly, feel great.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung's sequels are a significant upgrade over the original Galaxy Buds, making this an excellent reduction. This offer is just on the lavender model, though, so you'll have to pay full price to go monochrome – but if you're good with the color, these have active noise cancelling capabilities and a balanced sound profile. Calls sound great, but it's also worth noting that these are only IPX2 water-resistant, so they won't be your ideal workout partner. Day-to-day commutes with your Samsung phone, though, will be perfect.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds: was $199 now $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These Jabra earbuds have got a massive 40% price cut, making this an amazing time to buy these in-ear headphones, which boast 30 hours battery life, decent water resistance and some basic ANC support. In our review, we called the Elite 7 Pro buds “terrific value”, and this additional discount makes that truer than ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Just because the WF-1000XM4s have come muscling in doesn't mean that everything that came before should be ignored. The WF-1000XM3's are still truly exceptional noise-cancelling earbuds now that they're at a lower price, with a fun audio profile and excellent noise cancellation. There's 6 hours of charge in each bud, too. A vast variety of ear tips means you're always going to find the perfect fit and the Sony Headphones Connect app is an excellent companion for tweaking settings. A proximity sensor understands when you've got your buds in and will pause your tunes when you take them out.

The best UK deals on AirPods alternatives, live now

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S earbuds: was £180 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Exceptionally small, light, comfortable earpieces with a great control app plus a slew of well-implemented on-ear control options. They're not the most dynamic or zealous listen we've ever heard, but for this money the sound is still up there with the best in show. They're currently 34% off, and although we briefly (very briefly) saw them dip to one penny below £100 in October, at this price they're a solid bet from a trusted name in audio – particularly if you have smaller ears.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was £219 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro only arrived in stores on August 26, and this is the first time we've seen them discounted. They're small, they're comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level. The one downside is the battery life, at only 5 hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case. Our advice? If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone owner, they're a no-brainer at this new low price…

(opens in new tab) LG Tone T90 wireless earbuds: was £200 now £134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG’s top-tier buds are the first wireless earbuds to use Dolby Head Tracking, meaning they can track your head movements and alter the soundstage of the film or video game you’re playing to keep you immersed in the scene – yes, a clear rival to Apple's Spatial Audio with head-tracking but, where Apple's solution only works on certain AirPods and using an Apple source device, LG's earbuds are device agnostic. Cool, right? And the presentation as you turn your head is wild. They only launched at the end of August, and this is the first time they've been discounted, making this a deal not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price-point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and we've never seen them this cheap – until now.

(opens in new tab) Echo Buds (2nd gen): was £109.99 now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A 45% saving from Amazon on its own second-generation set of true wireless earbuds! The newest May 2021 Amazon Echo Buds are smaller, lighter, and boast double the ambient noise cancellation of the originals. As long as the five hour (plus 10 hours in the case) battery life doesn't put you off, there's an awful lot to like here for this kind of money – and to be clear, this deal represents an all-new lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t earbuds: was £219 now £143.31 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50.99 – Amazon has slashed the price of the Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, thus bettering their lowest-ever price. Yes, ever! Available in five different colours and the recipient of a highly respectable four-star review from this publication, not only are the Jabra Elite 85t a stylish pair of earbuds, but they also provide excellent audio performance, effective noise cancellation and are a great alternative to Airpods.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals