The iPhone 13 mini is low-key the best deal on the entire Verizon site

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is now just $5 per month with a new line at Verizon - a deal that's quite possibly the best on the entire carrier site currently.

Unlike with previous promotions on the iPhone 13 mini, this particular deal does away with the need for a pesky trade-in rebate, which is a commonplace feature with nearly all major carrier iPhone deals. Considering this device is still a super speedy 5G compatible flagship (and one of Apple's latest releases), getting it for just $5 per month is a real steal.

One thing that really highlights the value of this particular iPhone 13 mini deal is when you compare it to Verizon's current iPhone SE 2022 deals... or lack, thereof. This latest budget device was all set to offer Apple fans a compelling low-cost option but big red's promotions on this new phone have been curiously missing. Next to this, the iPhone 13 mini looks like a real no-brainer if you're looking for a more palm-friendly device that keeps the bills low but still packs in a ton of power.

Of course, it's worth noting that you're still going to have to sign up for a new line on an unlimited data plan here - which can be pretty damn pricey in itself. There's no way around this one, unfortunately, although we would say getting a total saving of $519.99 (which this deal equates to), is a great way to at least cut those device payments down to size.

Outside the US? Check out the best iPhone deals in your region just below.

