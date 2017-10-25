The cheap Huawei Honor 8 price just dropped another $170

The Huawei Honor 8 has never been very expensive in the US, with a starting price of $399 for the 32GB model. It's the type of phone that packs in a lot of high-end features of other flagship phones while being far cheaper. Jet.com is making it even more affordable by dropping $170 from the price tag to make it $229.

At that price, you'd expect the Honor 8 to be a pretty run-of-the-mill Android phone, but it's far from it. It has design cues from both the Google Pixel 2 and iPhone 8, and powerful hardware.

See the deal here:

Its glass front and back are housed in an aluminum frame. A round fingerprint scanner sits on the back, slightly below its dual-12MP camera setup. The front has an 8MP camera and a 5.2-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Inside it doesn't shy away from high-end specs either. It has a quick-charging 3,000mAh battery that should easily last a whole day. It also has an octa-core processor in the Kirin 950 chipset backed up by 4GB of RAM.

At $399, it was a decent offering. At its current price on Jet.com, $229, it's an incredible value. This deal is set to last until November 8, and customers who buy before October 29 can get 5% back in JetCash.