The Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now

Amazon has discounted the 2022 Apple Watch SE to just $219 (opens in new tab) (was $239) when you apply an additional $20 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible value for a feature-rich smartwatch.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 8 but with a much more affordable price tag. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app (which many might find unnecessary), the smartwatch includes an improved chip versus the previous generation with faster performance and new health and safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. You also get all the features people love about the Apple smartwatches, such as heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and the ability to receive notifications, take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The $219 sale price on the Apple Watch SE is not only a record-low price but also the cheapest Apple smartwatch you can buy right now. If you want a reliable smartwatch packed with premium features but don't want to pay a premium price, we highly recommend today's deal on the Apple Watch SE.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

There's also a fantastic deal on the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon, bringing the price down to $323 ($399), which is a new record-low price. If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, you can also get the Apple Watch 8 with Cellular on sale for $429 (was $499) - the best deal we've seen all year.

More Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8, 2022 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $323 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon also has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $323 - a new record-low price for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8, 2022 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm): was $499 now $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8 with Cellular is on sale for $429. That's the best deal we've seen this year and $40 more than the record-low price. An Apple Watch with a Cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music without your iPhone nearby.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 8 deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.