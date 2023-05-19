Save 75% on your Hulu subscription for the next 3 months in limited time National Streaming Day deal

First started by Roku back in 2014, National Streaming Day is dropping once again on May 20, and Hulu is getting ahead of the game by launching an incredible discount on the ad-supported Hulu price.

Available to sign up to for just over a week, new and eligible returning customers can get Hulu with ads for just $2 a month for your first three months (opens in new tab) and sample its on-demand library while saving a whole 75%.

It's been a while since we've seen a deal this good - in fact, we probably haven't seen one like it since Hulu's Black Friday deal back in November 2022.

The place to get your Kardashians fix, you can also stream the latest Hulu Originals, including Tiny Beautiful Things and Great Expectations, starring Olivia Coleman in the iconic role of Miss Havisham.

One of the best streaming deals available right now, we explain everything you need to know below about this excellent Hulu promotion.

National Streaming Day Hulu deal in full:

(opens in new tab) Hulu with Ads: $7.99 $2 a month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

Gain access to critically acclaimed entertainment and Hulu Originals, all for just $2 a month for the first 3 months. Available to new and eligible returning customers, while you'll miss out on the Hulu free trial, make the most of the 75% saving for a limited time only. Deal ends Saturday, May 27

Eligible returning customers include those who haven't been subscribed to Hulu in more than 30 days. For those not eligible for this deal, why not consider triple the entertainment at an affordable rate with the Disney Plus bundle?

(Image credit: Hulu)

What can I watch on Hulu?

Hulu is home to a lot of incredible entertainment. From its own Hulu Originals, including the award-winning The Handmaid's Tale, to recent additions like the aforementioned Tiny Beautiful Things, The Great, Scandal, and Fleishman is in Trouble.

There are also a ton of movies, too, including Palm Springs, Academy Award winner Parasite, and family favorites like Beethoven.