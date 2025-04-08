This latest Apple TV Plus deal lets new and returning subscribers get three months of streaming for under $9

Three months for $2.99 a month

Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Apple TV+ has a new limited-time deal that's an excellent savings
  • Whether you're new or returning, there's a good chance you can get three months of streaming for just $2.99 a month
  • The deal arrives shortly after Severance wrapped and before Your Friends & Neighbors premieres

While it’s not as good as the promotion Apple TV+ kicked off 2025 with, this one is likely as close as we’ll get. Better yet, it applies to both new and returning subscribers who meet the qualifications.

Right now, you can get three months of Apple TV+ for just $2.99 a month, totaling $8.97, to experience all the films and TV shows on the platform, such as Severance, Ted Lasso, and The Studio.

You’ll need to act pretty quickly, though, to score this deal. Apple’s making this latest promotion live today – April 8, 2025 – through the end of the day on April 24, 2025. You’re also not eligible for the deal if you’re eligible for three months of the service, meaning you recently bought an Apple device or your Apple TV+ is billed through a wireless carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Apple TV + Severance Fan Event Keynote

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Yes, there are specific requirements, but if you meet them, you’ll score access to a growing library of content for a pretty great price. Basically, you’ll need to have just not been a subscriber to the service within the last month or so, reading between the lines.

With the Apple TV+ subscription, you get access to TV shows, movies, and documentaries, including all of the titles on our list of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch. Additionally, you’ll be able to stream select Major League Soccer games that are available for all users and Major League Baseball games at the end of the week, thanks to ‘Friday Night Baseball.’

Right now, we’re in the midst of The Studio, starring Seth Rogen and a laundry list of other celebrities. It’s a show that piqued my interest and that of my TechRadar colleagues. Additionally, Your Friends & Neighbors with Jon Hamm premieres on April 11. Still, you’ll also find other shows available with all episodes like The Morning Show, Silo, Mythic Quest, Ted Lasso, and countless others.

Apple TV+ is, you guessed it, easily accessible on Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K through the Apple TV app. Still, it’s also available on Android and countless streaming players and smart TVs.

So, if you haven’t subscribed to Apple TV+ in quite some time or want to see what the hype about Severance or Ted Lasso is about, it’s an excellent time to give one of the best streaming services a try. You can score the $2.99 a month for three months subscription here.

