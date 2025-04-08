Apple TV’s new Android app just got two great updates, but it’s still missing a big feature

Where's my iTunes content?

A close up of the Apple TV Plus app on a smartphone
The Apple TV app is still very fresh to Android devices since it finally became available in February this year to non-iOS users, and just after a mere two months the Android app is getting its first notable update that packs two features that could really improve your streaming experience.

Version 1.1 dropped yesterday (April 7) and 9to5Google was the first to jump on the news, revealing that the new update has added preview clips that play automatically in the app’s main carousel. In a way, they can also function as mini trailers that preview the best Apple TV+ movies and best Apple TV+ shows in its library.

But the second, and arguably more fascinating new feature, is the introduction of new automatic subtitle settings. There are two new controls, ‘Show on Muted’ and ‘Show on Skip Back’, and both sound rather helpful.

A screen shot of Apple TV Plus' new settings

When you enable the ‘Show on Muted’ control this will automatically show subtitles when the volume of the Apple TV+ movie or show you’re watching is turned right down manually or muted. On the other hand, enabling the ‘Show on Skip Back’ setting will show subtitles temporarily when you rewind up to 30 seconds – perfect for if you get distracted and miss an important on-screen moment.

Topping things off, the Apple TV Android app has introduced an auto-play setting that will play recommended content once a movie, show, or even a sporting event has finished – much like YouTube’s way of auto-playing related videos, keeping your streaming experience on a continuum.

A screen shot of new Apple TV Plus settings

For its first major update, it has generally pleased Android users with its convenient new additions, but for those who are waiting for their iTunes movies and shows to show up, there's still a gap for improvement.

Where’s my iTunes purchases and new episode updates?

As it is for a majority of the best streaming services, they’re great for giving you reminders of new episodes to your favorite shows, or when a highly-anticipated movie you’ve been waiting for is finally released.

As it stands, this is a minor feature that’s missing from Apple TV's app on Android, and it’s not clear as to when – or if – this will ever be integrated. One other thing that loyal Apple TV+ subscribers are still waiting for is permission to migrate purchased content on iTunes, which was phased out of macOS in 2019.

Long before Apple TV+ made waves as one of the leading streaming services, iTunes was the place to go to purchase movies and TV shows, as well as songs and music videos. Thanks to Apple Music, subscribers can access its endless library of music without the fuss of having to rely on iTunes, but those who have purchased visual media through iTunes are still waiting for the day they can migrate these purchases to their Apple TV app accounts on Android devices.

