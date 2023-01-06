Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy

Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.



A solid choice from a reputable brand, LG's 75-inch 4K TV delivers a brilliant picture thanks to the quad-core processor - improving images, action, and color. The 75-inch display also features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place with webOS 6.0. Plus, the 2022 display works with Google Assistant and features Apple Play 2, which allows you to stream content from iPad, iPhone, or Mac to your TV.

Today's best TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's best TV deal from Best Buy's sale is this massive LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99. An incredible value - you're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

See more of our favorite TV deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale below, including everything from LG's stunning C2 OLED display and a budget 60-inch set from Samsung on sale for just $450. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

More TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's sale has this 70-inch 4K smart TV from LG for $549.99 - the lowest price and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy's sale has LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,899.99 - $200 more than the record-low price. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung TV deal was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy has the 60-inch model on sale for $449.99. The 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at (opens in new tab)Best Buy's 3-day sale has the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $649.99 thanks to today's massive $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

