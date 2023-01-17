Quick! Amazon sale slashes the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet to $59.99

If you didn't snag a deal on one of Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets over the holidays, the retailer is giving you a second chance with today's sale on the all-new Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10.



For a limited time, you can get Amazon's biggest tablet, the Fire HD 10, on sale for $84.99 (opens in new tab) (was $149.99) and the 2022 Fire HD 8 for jus $59.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99) - just $5 more than the record-low price.



Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets allow you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or cozy up with a new book from millions of eBook options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because Amazon's tablets provide all-day battery life and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.



Outside of holiday sales like Prime Day, Amazon Fire tablet deals are extremely rare and today's prices aren't far off from the record lows we saw during Black Friday. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire tablets on sale, so we recommend grabbing these discounts now before it's too late.



(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Fire tablet deals where you are).

Amazon Fire tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get Amazon's 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - just $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and an impressive all-day battery life, plus the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's biggest tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 on sale for $84.99 - only $10 more than the cheapest price. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides 12 hours of battery life.

See more of today's best deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More Amazon Fire tablet deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales, and if you're interested in iPad offers, you can also see the best cheap iPad deals happening right now.