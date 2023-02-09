One-day only: Google Pixel 6a for a mere AU$499 at Telstra

Telstra Day has returned for 2023, and this month’s sale comes on all things Google. For today only (February 9), Telstra has slashed the cost of the Google Pixel 6a down to just AU$499, which is a great price on an already-affordable phone.

You’ll also be able to snag the Google Pixel 7 Pro for AU$1,049, which is a AU$250 discount on the device. The Pixel 7 Pro holds the second spot in our guide to the best phones in Australia, and since we rate the iPhone 14 Pro in the first spot, that makes the Pixel 7 Pro the topmost Android choice in our list.

There’s also a bunch of Google Nest smart devices discounted during Telstra's one-day sale, including the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and a few Nest security items, and you'll also be able to pick up the discounted Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones. The offers on some of the best Telstra NBN plans are also worth checking out, with savings of up to AU$180 on offer.

If you want to take advantage of any Telstra Day deals, note that you’ll be required to do so using a Telstra ID. If you’re not already a Telstra customer, you’ll be prompted to set one up during checkout. All phone discounts apply whether you buy outright or on a plan.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$1,049 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best smartphone, taking on the finest that Apple and Samsung have to offer. It takes excellent photos, and that’s mostly thanks to its 50MP main camera and Tensor G2 chip. Telstra has taken AU$250 off the device in all storage options, and it’s available whether you buy outright or on a Telstra plan.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (128GB) | AU$749 AU$499 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) The Pixel 6a is Google’s budget phone, and now it’s available for a truly budget price. Telstra has dropped the handset down to just AU$499 – a AU$250 discount. It’s a relatively compact phone, with a 6.1-inch screen (smaller compared to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch display). You’ll get the saving whether you buy the phone outright or on a plan.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro | AU$299 AU$249 (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) There’s stiff competition in the true wireless earbud space, and the Pixel Buds Pro are a good choice if you own a Pixel phone. They offer decent noise cancellation and an impressive battery life, but we’ve found the sound quality to be somewhat flat. Google Assistant works well with the buds though, so it could be a reason to buy if you want smart assistant at your beck and call.