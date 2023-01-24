Vodafone scraps Unlimited data phone plan, but still beats Optus and Telstra

Audio player loading…

Vodafone Australia has revamped its mobile phone plans (opens in new tab), narrowing your choice down from five to just three data options. Perhaps most significantly, the telco has scrapped its truly unlimited data mobile plan – which gave users unlimited data at maximum speeds – but Vodafone is still comfortably ahead of Telstra and Optus when it comes to value for money.

Whether you’re looking for a SIM-only plan or a new mobile phone, Vodafone now gives you three data options: 40GB for AU$45 a month, 150GB for AU$55 a month or 300GB for AU$65 a month. It’s a more simplified range than the previous five options that were available.

Vodafone’s cheapest phone plan is now AU$45 a month, which is actually an increase of AU$5 each billing compared to what was previously available. It still remains the best value of the big three when it comes to cost-per-gigabyte though, as Telstra’s cheapest plan gets you 40GB for AU$58, and Optus’ budget plan comes with 30GB for AU$49.

While most mobile providers do offer plans with massive data caps, it’s worth remembering that the average Australian only uses 12GB of data each month on a postpaid plan. With this in mind, Vodafone's entry-level offering with 40GB of data will be more than enough for most people.

The changes to Vodafone’s phone plans only apply to new customers, so if you’re already on a Vodafone mobile plan, you won’t see any changes on your bill or allowances. Vodafone says its current customers will remain on their existing plan for as long as they don’t make a change.

If you’re happy with the device you’ve got, and you are in the market for a new phone plan, it’s worthwhile taking a look at some alternatives to the major telcos, which are often significantly more competitive – just head over to our dedicated guide to the best SIM-only plans for recommendations.