October Prime Day sale 2022: Amazon device deals starting at just $12.99

Amazon Prime Day deals are live, and yes, you read that right. The retailer has launched an October two-day sale event with record-low prices on its best-selling devices, including the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, Kindle, and more.
The October Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity to score an Amazon device on sale, and we're rounding up all the best offers for you below. Today's offers include record-low prices, and we don't expect to see better deals during the official Amazon Black Friday sale.
Our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals include a massive 50% discount (opens in new tab) on the best-selling Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick 4K marked down to just $24.99 (opens in new tab), and the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $99.99 (opens in new tab).
Amazon's Prime Day device deals also include cheap TVs like this 43-inch display on sale for just $329.99 (opens in new tab) and this massive 77-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $839.99 (opens in new tab).
Amazon Prime Day device deals
Amazon Smart Plug:
$24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $12 - There's a $12 discount on this handy little gadget from Amazon, which works with Alexa to add voice control to your devices - even if you don't have a smart home hub. You can schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. At half price, it's a bargain.
Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $25 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is getting a massive 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $24.99. Our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab) found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands.
Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $25 - You can save $25 on the popular Fire TV Stick 4K - it's half-price in the Amazon sale. It gives you 4K streaming, HDR video support, voice control and access to a huge range of content via Prime Video, Netflix and more. We found the interface to be super responsive when we tested it,a and gave the device 4.5/5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen):
$84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's now back to its cheapest price ever, with a hefty 59% discount - we last saw this price on Prime Day earlier in the year, and it makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, watch TV shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.
Amazon Fire TV Cube:
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60 - Here's a huge saving (and the lowest price yet) on the excellent Amazon Fire TV Cube. This is the brand's most premium streaming device and an absolutely great buy if you're a real home entertainment junkie. While small, this inconspicuous cube supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, as well as all the usual streaming service platforms you'd expect.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB):
$139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - One of our favorite Amazon device deals is the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The e-readerfeatures a 6.8-inch display and now comes with an adjustable warm light filter that's particularly handy for those late-night sessions in the dark.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch 4K TV:
$409 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - Looking for a new bedroom or office TV, or just something for a smaller space? We highly rated Amazon's Omni Series TVs for their bang-for-buck in our review, and with Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want to watch on all the major streaming services, this is a great simple, all-in-one TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV:
$559 509 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - Grab this 55-inch 4K TV with high-end smart TV software for $50 off at Amazon's Prime Day sale.The Fire TV Omni series packs 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV:
$1,049.99 $839.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $210 - If you're looking for a massive display in today's Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab this Amazon Fire TV for $839.99. You're getting 75 inches of 4K HDR TV here, with Dolby Vision support to make the most of its contrast. For this price, we're obviously not talking super-high-end picture quality here, but we gave the Omni Series four stars in our review, and praised the colorful and bright images, plus the quality of Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which makes it easy to find what you want to watch.
