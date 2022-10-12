October Prime Day sale 2022: Amazon device deals starting at just $12.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: $1,049.99 $839.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $210 - If you're looking for a massive display in today's Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab this Amazon Fire TV for $839.99. You're getting 75 inches of 4K HDR TV here, with Dolby Vision support to make the most of its contrast. For this price, we're obviously not talking super-high-end picture quality here, but we gave the Omni Series four stars in our review, and praised the colorful and bright images, plus the quality of Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which makes it easy to find what you want to watch.