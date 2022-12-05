McAfee Total Protection: price, discounts and deals right now

No matter if you're using a Mac, PC or smartphone: you're not exempt from malware-based attacks.

Running one of the best antivirus apps in the background of your device is the first step for a successful defense against malware. But, with cybercriminals targeting your data on several fronts, such software isn't enough to fully protect your online life anymore.

If you're looking to secure all of your most sensitive data with just one subscription, McAfee Total Protection is a full security bundle boasting an impressive feature list.

Its reliable antivirus software, firewall, VPN service, password manager, ID scan and file shredder tool are all included even with its basic plan. You can also upgrade to McAfee Plus, Premium or Advanced subscription to make your security even more impenetrable.

Presently, McAfee+ Advanced is the best offer to get the most value for your money. Thanks to a tasty 55% discount, you can now have one-year of full suite protection for just $89,99 (opens in new tab) to use on unlimited devices. Add just $10 for the family subscription to get the parental control option, too!

Below, we'll have a closer look at what the different plans include, together with all the hot deals available right now.

McAfee Total Protection deals:

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection Basic: save $60 | $89,99 $29.99 (opens in new tab)

With over 30 years of experience in shielding devices against malware, McAfee now seeks to protect all your digital life within a couple of clicks. Covering only one device, the Basic plan just cut the price a staggering 66% to reach a low fee of just $29.99 for one year of protection. Getting eight security tools for this price is quite a bargain that you won't want to miss!

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection Plus: save $80 | $119.99 $39.99 (opens in new tab)

Let's face it, the one device allowance might be a bit limited for most users. Luckily, you won't have to spend big bucks to enjoy the same bundle on up to five devices at the same time. With a discount of $80 on the original pricing, you can get 12-months of McAfee Total Protection Plus for just $39.99.

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection Premium: save $90 | $139.99 $49.99 (opens in new tab)

If you're after a larger security suite to protect all your household, you might want to consider upgrading to the Premium plan. For just $10 more, you will get the same protection for one-year on unlimited devices. Add an extra tenner to get the family pack and make the online world a safer place for your little ones by activating the parental control option.

(opens in new tab) McAfee Total Protection Advanced: save $110 | $129.95 $89.99 (opens in new tab)

In case eight different security tools aren't enough, the full suite throws in some nifty extra features to assist you in case of identity theft or data breach. Discounted by 55%, you can now get one-year of McAfee+ Advanced protection for just $89.99. This comes with McAfee antivirus with unlimited device allowance, VPN service to be used on up to five devices and over 10 additional tools. Again, add $10 to upgrade to the family suite.

McAfee Total Protection features

Covering one, five or unlimited devices, McAfee Total Protection bundle comes packed with different tools and features to protect your data from virtually any online threats.

These can be divided between security, privacy and identity protection: