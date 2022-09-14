McAfee is combining all your most-needed security products into one package

Audio player loading…

In an effort to make cybersecurity as simple and streamlined as it can be, McAfee (opens in new tab) has pulled together all of its ky security products into a single package.

The antivirus powerhouse has announced McAfee+, a new offering it says encompasses all new privacy, identity, and protections. The company believes such a solution would enable users to “confidently and securely live life online”.

For starters, it includes features such as Personal Data Cleanup (revealing which high-risk data broker and people search sites collects and sells customer private data, requests their removal, and follows the process throughout the way), as well as "Unlimited Secure VPN" which automatically connects on public Wi-Fi networks, Ransomware Coverage which reimburses up to $25,000 for losses and ransom fees, Credit Lock, which reduces the chance of becoming a victim of identity theft, and much more.

Three plans

Initially only available in the US, McAfee+ will offer three different plans for the new product suite: Premium, Advanced, and Ultimate, and each of these will have both individual and family options.

McAfee+ Premium will start at $49.99/ first year with an MSRP of $139.99, with the Advanced tier costing $89.99/ first year/MSRP $199.99, and the Ultimate package coming in at $199.99/first year, MSRP $279.99.

Antivirus (opens in new tab) solutions, firewalls, VPNs, and identity theft protection solutions have become essential at the time of increasing cyberattack activity. Threat actors from around the world are using innovative new techniques to trick people into giving away their business login credentials, and later use that data to deploy devastating ransomware onto their endpoints (opens in new tab) and target networks.

Major companies, from every industry, are suffering immense losses to ransomware operators, often prompting a response from law enforcement agencies and even intelligence agencies. Besides having proper cybersecurity protection, businesses should also make sure to regularly back up all of their essential data, and educate their employees on the dangers of phishing and other forms of cyberattacks.