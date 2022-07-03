The new McAfee CEO on his mission to 'redefine the security landscape'

Security giant McAfee appointed Greg Johnson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this month.
We got the chance to sit down with him to ask a few questions about his new role, and what he hopes to bring to one of the most well-known brands in the antivirus and cybersecurity space.
What will be your initial priorities for McAfee?
I’m excited to build on the exponential growth that McAfee has experienced consistently quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. In my first few weeks, I’ll be spending time with McAfee’s leaders, the Board and with the talented teams from across the business to learn more about how this growth was made possible. I’m the new guy, so I need to do a lot of listening. The pandemic has really accelerated how much people navigate life online. For McAfee, that means there are new people, families, small businesses and more for us to serve in an era where we, as a leader synonymous with privacy and identity, need to redefine the security landscape.
My background at Intuit includes leading a single service product into a global online subscription company – and what motivated me there was giving consumers the power of financial freedom. At McAfee I’m leaning into another consumer-benefit-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) model with a powerful mission. I can facilitate and complement the sustained growth and forward momentum McAfee has built as we expand, innovate, and continue to provide people the security and protection they need around the globe.
What role do you see the company playing in clamping down on global cyberthreats?
Our mission is to enable consumers to live, learn, work, and play in an increasingly digital world without worry, fear, or doubt. And the team delivers on this mission by serving more than 100 million customers, covering 600 million devices, protecting them from malware, identity theft, and so much more. McAfee has an incredible reputation in the industry for high quality, excellence and innovation – ultimately, this is a brand that millions of people around the world already trust to enable them to confidently live life online.
What are the most pressing threats you see facing businesses today?
Realizing the promise of ubiquitous technology for consumers around the world in their everyday life has never felt closer – but with that comes increased vulnerability. I'm thinking of families, small business owners, creators, members of the gig economy… etc. The team members at McAfee have taken a pledge to keep people around the globe safe from bad actors. With the proliferation of life online there is only room to grow and to serve more people through understanding, education, empowerment and innovation.
What kinds of protection do you think the modern businesses need to prioritize to stay safe online today?
Recently, McAfee divested its enterprise business, and since 2021 we have had the opportunity to devote all of our focus to protecting consumers and small businesses in over 180 countries. While important that businesses of all sizes stay safe online, as it stands today, McAfee is tirelessly dedicated to improving the digital lives of our customer segments through constant innovation, education, and support.
Where would you like the company to be this time next year?
I grew up in team sports and in a military family. That’s what fuels my fundamental belief that “we” is always better than “I.” McAfee is a brand, but also a 30-year commitment and mission that employees have dedicated themselves to. I look forward to helping this high-growth company with a bright future accomplish even more, build new disciplines, and expand what we’re capable of.