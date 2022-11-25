It's here: Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal knocks AU$179 off the popular styler

The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most coveted hair stylers on the market and it hardly ever gets a discount... at any retailer. Thank goodness for Black Friday deals, eh?

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for a price drop on the popular and very premium Airwrap in the lead up to Black Friday, but it took the clock to tick over to November 25 for Dyson to offer a AU$150 discount. But the best offer is from Sephora, where there's a very tempting 20% off – that's a AU$179.20 discount.

That is a pretty decent saving and we suspect it's going to prove really popular. So you'd better hurry if you really want to get your hands on an Airwrap – treat yourself or a loved this Christmas with gorgeous tresses.

While Sephora might have the lowest price on the Airwrap we can find, there are discounts to be had elsewhere – directly from Dyson and Adore Beauty too, although they will cost you a little more.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Complete (Vinca Blue/Rose) | AU$899 AU$749 at Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) If you've been lusting after this multi-purpose hair tool, then head over to Dyson's online store and snap it up before stocks and this price disappears. Note that the Complete pack is suited for all hair types shorter than chest length, and comes with 11 attachments and accessories in total. If Dyson runs out of stock, Adore Beauty has the Airwrap Complete in Fuchsia/Nickel for AU$764.15 (opens in new tab) (15% off).

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Complete Long | AU$899 AU$749 at Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) Have long hair? Longer than chest length? Then you're going to need the Complete Long package. The difference between the Airwrap Complete and Complete Long is that the latter has been re-engineered with attachments suited to long hair (chest length or longer). Thankfully that doesn't cost extra, with the same AU$150 discount, just on the Nickel/Rich Copper colourway over at Dyson.

Designed with the same precision care that's so typical to Dyson, the Airwrap was made to get gorgeous styles at home really quickly. It makes no difference what kind of hair you have – straight or wavy, this does the job. It's not be best suited to very curly or tightly coiled Type 4 hair though.

The reason being the Airwrap has been designed to add curls, waves or provide bouncy blow-dries. And it does all this without using extreme heat, so the damage to your less is minimised – say goodbye to dryness and frizz. In place of extreme heat, the Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect (Formula 1 fans will be familiar with this terminology). This attracts hair towards the barrel and can wrap it around to create curls. Alternatively, it can propel air along the hair strands – in the same way a hair dryer is used when blow drying – to create a sleek, smooth style, and can make styling your hair far easier.

This truly is an all-in-one styler, doing the job of hair dryer, curler and straightener, so you can style your hair how you wish.

As you can see from the two offers above, there are two types of Airwraps to choose from, each suited to a specific length of hair, so choose your model carefully.