I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday

iRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices.

I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were all hype) and the thing that's been the biggest revelation is just how wild the discounts are – and that's especially true in today's Cyber Monday Roomba deals.

In general, we're seeing lots of Black Friday offers carry over to the Cyber Monday deals, however I've spotted a lot of iRobot's best vacuums have been even further reduced. Take, for example, the iRobot Roomba s9+, which scored a glowing 4.5 in our iRobot Roomba s9+review, and which has now been reduced to its all-time low price of $799.99 at Amazon in the US. In the UK, it's down from £1,299 to £889 at the iRobot store, which is again the lowest price we've ever seen it at.

There are also some great bundles on offer, like the Roomba i3 and Braava Jet combination, which is at an all-time low price of $528 at Amazon.

We've rounded up the best all-time-low prices below, and while it's not the first time some of them have been so cheap, these are still worth pouncing on.

Today's best Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals (US)

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $799 at Amazon

One of iRobot's most powerful vacuums, which we rated a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review, isn't exactly a budget model. With this Cyber Monday deal, however, it drops to a more accessible level so that the more budget-conscious consumers can enjoy its excellent corner cleaning and accurate smart mapping capabilities without blowing their budget. It's dropped even further than its earlier price, now offering $200 off, which is the lowest we've ever seen it go - though it's gone this low before.

iRobot Roomba s9+ with Braava jet m6: was $1,449 now $949 at Best Buy

This two-in-one deal might just be the perfect Cyber Monday gift you can give yourself if you want pristine floors. The s9+, which we rated a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review, takes care of the dirt and pet hair, while its mopping buddy finishes the job. Right now, at Best Buy, you're looking at a whopping $500 savings - the biggest we've ever seen. At $949 for the bundle, they're cheaper than the s9+'s launch price.

Roomba i3+ EVO & Braava jet m6 bundle: was $1,049.98 now $649.98 at iRobot

As stated in our 4 out of 5 star review of the Roomba i3+, we greatly appreciated its self-emptying and scheduling capabilities. As a more stripped down model, it works best for those with one type of surface in their home since it has one suction level. It's currently enjoying a cool $400 off for Cyber Monday.

I learned the hard way in my year of becoming a robot vacuum fanatic that opting for a more budget-friendly option isn't always the way to go. Cheaper robot vacuums can be hair-raising as they torpedo around your home, and can end up needing more supervision than your toddler when they're playing house.

Despite their low sales prices, we've found iRobot robot vacuums to be consistently robust and high-performing, by and large thanks to the highly intelligent programming imbued into their software, and would feel safe recommending them to most homes.

Today's best Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals (UK)

iRobot Roomba i515240: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Amazon

This is one of iRobot's more budget-friendly and simplistic models, but it more than holds its own. Thanks to iRobot's operating system, the i515240 still benefits from the same intelligent programming as newer or pricier models, albeit without some of the hardware to back it up.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was £1,299 now £889 at iRobot

While the Roomba s9+ is very pricey, it’s more than worth it thanks to its self-emptying capabilities, 3-stage cleaning system, and the fact that it learns and maps out your space for better cleaning coverage. And, for the holidays, it’s cheaper by about £400. It was already this cheap for Black Friday, but it's such a good deal we just can't help but shout about it.

