Huge Apple Watch deal drops the Apple Watch SE to $230 - the lowest price of 2022

If you're looking to score a cheap Apple Watch deal, then you're in luck. Today only, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $229.99 (was $279) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the Black Friday record-low price.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Blue sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship. This offer is valid for today only, so you should grab this incredible bargain now before it's too late.

Apple Watch SE deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More Apple Watch deals

