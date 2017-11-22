Garmin Forerunner 735XT discount easily makes it a watch worth buying

Want to take your training to the next level but don’t want to spend too much on it? This Garmin Forerunner 735XT deal is the one you need to check out.

Down to just £234.99, you’ll struggle to find it anywhere for less than £300 at the moment - and for just an extra £10 you’ll get a heart rate monitor as well, bringing you greater information on your running style as well as pulse.

We’re big fans of this multi-sport watch here at TechRadar for a number of reasons: it brings long battery life, can track transitions between running, cycling and swimming for proper triathlon training feedback, and has a bright and clear display.

On top of that you’re getting advanced running metrics (if you buy the heart rate monitor) when you’re striding around your local race (or plodding through the streets, cursing your training for that stupid marathon you signed up for). These give you insights into key things like whether you’re favouring one foot over the other, and spotting this can help you avoid injury in the future.

But over and above the working out element of this watch, you’ve got a pretty decent fitness tracker too. Given it has at least a six day battery life, you’ll be able to regularly use it as a sleep tracker, with some great insights into your snoozing given the next day.

It’ll also count steps, prod you to move and, with Bluetooth connection to your phone, bring smart notifications and music control on the go into the mix.

That’s before mentioning that it comes in a pretty sleek chassis - despite packing enough antennas to make finding a satellite at the start of the run speedy, the Forerunner 735XT is sleek enough to wear day to day (and we’re fans of the frost blue colouring).

However, this deal will only last until the end of the day - so if you’re interested, best snap it up now!

