Amazon has up to 50% off speakers and headphones ahead of Christmas

If you're still looking for the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life, or for some stocking stuffers for your kids, Amazon has some fantastic discount on speakers and headphones this year.

You'll have to be quick though, as free delivery for Christmas ends on Thursday December 20.

Although same-day delivery will be available in select areas right up until December 24, it's important to check each item's expected delivery date, as it can vary by region and seller.

Read on for our top picks from Amazon's headphone and speaker deals and you could make someone's holiday very special indeed.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £119.99 £74.99 at Amazon

This 360 degree wireless speaker from Ultimate Ears is popular for a reason – with IPX7 waterproofing, a 15 hour battery life, and a 30 meter Bluetooth range, it's perfect for listening on the go. And with nearly £45 off, it could make a great Christmas gift.View Deal

Sonos One wireless speaker £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

£20 isn't an enormous saving, but every little helps ahead of Christmas. You can also get this deal at John Lewis and Currys should you prefer.View Deal