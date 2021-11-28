Cyber Monday Apple Watch live blog: the best Watch 7, SE and 3 deals we've seen

(Image credit: Apple)

The Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are now kicking off, with discounts from Black Friday surviving throughout the weekend. If you're after a new Apple Watch, right now is a fantastic time of year to buy.

We've seen top discounts on the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 3, but we've even seen some slight discounts on the brand new Apple Watch 7.

Sure, we've only seen a small amount dropped - we're talking $20 or £20 taken off, but it's the lowest price so far, so that's worth checking out.

There are still lots of discounts that you may want consider for your wrist, and we'll be talking you through all the latest offers below in our constantly updated live blog to the best prices right now.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: US

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: UK

Today's best US Apple Watch deals