Cyber Monday Apple Watch live blog: the best Watch 7, SE and 3 deals we've seen
By James Peckham last updated
The Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are now kicking off, with discounts from Black Friday surviving throughout the weekend. If you're after a new Apple Watch, right now is a fantastic time of year to buy.
We've seen top discounts on the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 3, but we've even seen some slight discounts on the brand new Apple Watch 7.
Sure, we've only seen a small amount dropped - we're talking $20 or £20 taken off, but it's the lowest price so far, so that's worth checking out.
There are still lots of discounts that you may want consider for your wrist, and we'll be talking you through all the latest offers below in our constantly updated live blog to the best prices right now.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: US
- Amazon: $20 off latest Apple Watch 7 (now $379) - lowest price so far
- Walmart: had a record-low Apple Watch 3 price, but all sold now
- Best Buy: great price cuts on the Apple Watch SE
- Apple: no discounts, but offering S40 gift cards with Series 3 and SE purchases
- Staples: nothing in stock - in-store only options
- B&H Photo: some stock on some models but no deals
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: UK
- Amazon: series 7 in stock and up to £30 off Apple Watch 3 and SE
- Currys: good stocks levels on all models and price cuts on older models
- John Lewis: save up to £120 with a trade-in, plus extended warranty
- Argos: price matching others, and plenty of stock
- Very: discounts on the Series 3 and a few series 7 colours in stock
Today's best US Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99$379.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399$349 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279$219.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm:
$199$169 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch 5 (44mm, GPS and Cellular):
$749$459 at Amazon
- Buy one Apple Watch, get one free: save $330 at AT&T
Today's best UK Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
£369£349 at John Lewis
- Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS):
£399£379 at John Lewis
- Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS):
£409£289 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 6 (44mm, cellular):
£509£399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
£299£249 at Currys
- Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm):
£199£169 at Amazon
First up, the Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in the US and UK have been across the whole range of devices. We've seen offers on the oldest commonly available version, which is the Apple Wach 3.
The price has dropped to just $169 at Best Buy right now, which is down from $199 most times of the year. You've missed a very brief deal that allowed you to get it for just $109, but stock moved so quickly for that it was almost impossible to grab.
In the UK, we've also seen the Apple Watch 3 hit its lowest ever price at £169 down from £199 on Amazon right now. Don't expect to see the price drop much lower than that, and we can't imagine you'll see a cheaper Apple Watch deal this Cyber Monday.
Ahoy-hoy, thanks for dropping in to TechRadar's Apple Watch deals live blog, where we'll - shockingly - be talking you through the next couple of days of smartwatch deals.
There are a variety of Apple Watch deals you can pick up right now (you can see the highlights at the top of this page, which we'll be constantly curating) and we'll be talking you through all of them through until the end of Cyber Monday, when the sweet embrace of sleep will engulf us, possibly for all eternity.
