Wayfair Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Wayfair have a Black Friday Sale? The Wayfair Black Friday presale has already started with daily flash sales, making it a great time to save big on your next furniture purchase. We'll be watching closely and adding the latest Wayfair Black Friday savings as the become available.

How are items shipped from Wayfair? Wayfair has a number of delivery partners so the delivery method varies depending on what you're ordering. Couriers used include DHL, UPS, Hermes, Parcel Force, and DPD depending on your location. Items are divided between small parcel, large parcel doorstep, and large parcel - room of choice. The latter is for large pieces of furniture that must be taken into your home. Shipping is free for orders of £500 or more while the delivery fee is £4.99 for anything purchased under that price.

Do you have to assemble Wayfair furniture? In most cases, yes. It depends on what you order but the majority of it does involve some form of installation by yourself. That includes furniture such as desks and wardrobes, with some items like sofas already arriving assembled or partially assembled. To find out if assembly is required, look for the item then check under product overview and assembly required will be listed if you need to build it yourself.

How long does Wayfair take to come? To find out how long an item takes to arrive from Wayfair, you'll need to enter your postcode. Find the product you want to buy then enter your postcode to see the estimated delivery time just below the price. Once ordered you can check under My Orders to see if the product is on its way. Some items only take two working days to arrive while others take longer. Clicking on the product will help you find out how long it will take with the time also changing depending on your postcode.

Does Wayfair have free returns? Wayfair has a 30-day returns policy. As long as you return the item in the same condition it was sent out, you'll receive a refund. You can either choose to arrange to send it back yourself or Wayfair can collect the item. If you choose Wayfair to collect the item for you, the return shipping charge varies between £4.99 and £9.99 for a small parcel or £20 to £50 for large parcel carrier services. The cost is deducted from your refund. Any mattresses bought from Wayfair have a 100-night trial although it’s important to follow the instructions correctly to ensure this remains valid.

How do I contact Wayfair? Despite being an online-focused company, it's also possible to call the Wayfair sales and service team to make an order or query. Call 0800 169 0423 to do so. The phone line is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 7pm with the line also open between 8.30am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. It’s also possible to chat online with a bot to answer common queries, while some actions such as changing an email address can be solved online.

Hints and tips

Shop the Wayfair sales: Wayfair often has sales during key holiday periods. That means discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it can also mean price cuts during the spring or other seasons. If you've seen other sites and retailers hosting a sale, it's likely Wayfair is doing something similar.

Hold out for Wayfair's Way Day: Much like Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair has its own sale in the form of Way Day. It happens at the end of April and lasts for two days despite the name. As part of the sale, there are limited-time flash sales and up to 80% off many products.

Check the Warehouse Clearance and outlet store: Wayfair has a warehouse clearance as well as an outlet section. Stock is made up of discontinued or overstocked items typically, so you can save more by buying here. There's also an open box part of the site for returns that are still in as-new condition while having been opened in the past.

Sign up for the Wayfair newsletter: You'll receive the latest deals earlier than most in the Wayfair newsletter. It's particularly useful for time-limited deals as well as curated offers that may appeal to you. Best of all, you get £15 off your first order over £150 when you sign up.

Bulk buy your purchases: To avoid paying a delivery fee, buy everything at once. Crucially, if you spend over £500, you get free delivery so if you're kitting out a new home, this can be a great way to save.