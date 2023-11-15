Nintendo Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

What's Nintendo Direct? Nintendo Direct is the name given to the special livestreams that Nintendo hosts to exhibit new games and systems that it's developing. The live streams happen throughout the year and appear in both regional and international formats. The main one lasts between 25 and 50 minutes, with shorter ones lasting up to 30 minutes. There are also specials such as Indie World which focuses on games from independent developers, along with Pokémon Direct which looks at games within the Pokémon franchise.

How long does Nintendo UK take to deliver? Nintendo standard delivery takes 2-3 working days. It's either £1.99 or free when you spend over £20. Next day delivery is available when you send over £200 or costs £3.99.

Does the UK have a Nintendo store? It has the online Nintendo Store but the UK does not have any physical stores that you can visit. If you want to see any systems or games in-person, you'll need to visit a third-party retailer instead such as Game inside of Sports Direct or a supermarket.

What is My Nintendo Rewards? My Nintendo Rewards is Nintendo's rewards scheme for regular customers. Every time you purchase a game or complete a mission such as by playing a Nintendo mobile game, you earn platinum points to redeem at My Nintendo Rewards. The points can be redeemed for a wide variety of goods that change regularly. These can be posters of popular Nintendo games, a tote bag, keychain, notebook, stickers and many other Nintendo-themed items. It's worth checking regularly as the items available change often.

What's Nintendo Switch Online? Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo's subscription membership service that is very similar to Xbox Live and Sony's PlayStation Network. It allows Switch players to play online. As well as that, it includes classic games such as those on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES, N64 and the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis. New games are added frequently. Nintendo Switch Online also allows you to save your game data to the cloud in case you lose or break your Switch.

Hints and Tips

Use your student discount: Nintendo.co.uk has a 10% student discount. As with other sites, you need to verify your status as a student but it only takes a few minutes and the 10% is certainly useful.

Check for deals: The Nintendo site has a deals and offers section. Sometimes, nothing is on sale but it's worth checking in for those valuable times when you could save on a purchase.

Look out for free items with purchases: Some items, particularly preorders of games, come with freebies like a keyring or notebook. While you might not be saving on the initial purchase, it's nice to get something for free when buying something you already planned on purchasing.

Sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online trial: Nintendo Switch Online has a 7-day free trial so you can see if the games available on the service are for you or if you simply want to play online with a friend just for a day or two. Whatever your intentions, it's free so you might as well check it out.

Use your platinum points: Some items on the My Nintendo Store Exclusives page can be bought for with regular currency, but others are exclusively for those with enough platinum points. If you're buying games anyway, you'll earn these so it's worth putting them towards something that appeals to you.

Sign up to the Nintendo newsletter: Sign up for the Nintendo newsletter and you get 15% off when it's your birthday. You'll also get all the latest news about Nintendo and get a heads up when something is newly available for preorder.

Create your own Nintendo Switch bundle: If you're buying a Nintendo Switch, consider building a bundle with Nintendo. By doing so, you get a free accessory once you've added the console, game, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Many very popular games are included in the deal like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The free accessories include a travel case, hard pouch, microSDXC card, and Joy-Con wheels.

Join Nintendo Switch Online for 12 months: It's possible to sign up to Nintendo Switch Online on a month-by-month basis but the best value option is to sign up for a year's membership. Instead of paying £3.49 per month, you pay £17.99 a year so it works out much cheaper.