Windows 11's latest major update isn't even out yet for most users, but it's already causing problems

Many of us are still waiting for the rollout of Windows 11’s annual major update, version 24H2, which is already available for new Copilot+ PC devices, and with it, Microsoft has introduced smaller “checkpoint cumulative updates” or (‘differential updates’) intended to make monthly updates smaller and faster by only downloading the files your computer is missing - and it looks like it could already be causing problems.

Basically, your PC will grab only the new or changed parts of freshly released updates instead of downloading the whole update every time.

These updates will begin with the September 2024 checkpoint update, KB5043080, which is now available for Copilot+ PCs. Copilot+ PCs are Microsoft’s new generation of Windows 11 computers which are designed to leverage advanced AI capabilities (most of which are still in the pipeline).

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Mojahid Mottakin)

Unfortunately, it appears that Microsoft’s efforts are looking a little wobbly, as after installing update KB5043080, some users are reporting issues.

According to Windows Latest, users have taken to Microsoft’s Windows Insider Feedback Hub to express their frustrations, with one user detailing how their update installation would stall at a certain percentage and then begin a rollback procedure. Some users have been met with an ‘Operation not supported’ error, and while Microsoft hasn’t responded to users’ claims about failure to install KB5043080, it has put out a support document about potential issues that users might run into if they’ve installed the recent September 2024 Patch Tuesday update.

It looks like the issue is primarily affecting people using PCs with certain Intel or AMD chips, and users who choose to install the update manually (through the Windows Insider Program or with installation files from the Microsoft Update Catalog).

I imagine Microsoft will acknowledge this issue and release a fix soon enough, but in the meantime, you’ll have to resolve this manually if you’re affected by downloading and reinstalling update KB5043080 or newer.

You’ll be able to do this by finding update KB5043080 in the Microsoft Update Catalog. I would point you to Windows Latest’s advice on how to make sure you download and install the correct version for your PC (based on the kind of hardware it has). You’ll have to carefully follow those instructions step-by-step or by utilizing a special command line Windows tool.

I hope to see Microsoft issue an automatically available fix soon and that the rest of the rollout of 24H2 goes more smoothly. Many of us are still waiting for the update to come to our non-Copilot+ PC devices, and Microsoft doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to problem-free releases of major Windows 11 updates. Here’s hoping that Microsoft continues ironing out issues as they come up so that the transition to Windows 11 24H2 is as painless as possible.