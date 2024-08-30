CoPilot+ PCs could finally get more affordable soon – here’s what's coming

Microsoft has painted its new range of Copilot+ PCs as the future of Windows laptops, and for the most part we agree. But it’s hard to turn a computer into a mass seller when it costs over $1,000 (sometimes significantly more so). Fortunately, that could be addressed soon with a new range of much more affordable Copilot+ PCs that are allegedly on the brink of launching.

That’s because well-known tech tipster Evan Blass has just shared a slide from Qualcomm that details what we can expect from the next generation of Snapdragon X chips that will power upcoming Copilot+ PC models.

According to the slide, we could see eight-core chips with 1.7 TFLOPS of output, support for three 4K displays running at 60Hz, Wi-Fi 7, and 45 TOPS of artificial intelligence (AI) performance. The slide also notes that the chips will be made using a 4nm process and will come with 30MB of total cache.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

What was missing from the slide was any hint at price, but Blass filled in that gap, saying that notebooks equipped with Snapdragon X Plus chips will start at $800. That’s a significant saving on the current range, like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, and could help to make Copilot+ PCs a lot more accessible to a broader swath of users.

What will they be missing?

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

That lower price will apparently come from a few cut features. The 1.7 TFLOPS output is noticeably less than you’ll get from existing Copilot+ PCs, and that alone will go a long way towards accounting for the reduced price. But if you’d rather have a more affordable device, you might not mind.

The slide supposedly comes from a presentation by Qualcomm, the company that makes the Snapdragon X chips found inside the Copilot+ PC range. While we can’t independently verify its accuracy, Blass has a pretty strong track record when it comes to accurate leaks.

Blass suggests that we will find out more about these chips at the IFA 2024 event in Berlin next month, where Copilot+ PCs are known to be making an appearance. IFA runs from September 6-10, and it would be an ideal opportunity for Snapdragon to unveil its new eight-core chips to the world.

