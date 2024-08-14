Acer is set to show off new Copilot+ PCs with Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs on September 4, kicking off the AI laptop wars in earnest

Acer is set to take the wraps off its first laptops that have Intel’s Lunar Lake processors inside on September 4.

Wccftech spotted Acer’s revelation on YouTube of an invitation to watch the livestream of its IFA 2024 keynote (the ‘Next@Acer’ 2024 event). Notably, this is the day after Intel shows off the Lunar Lake CPU range – which will be known as the Core Ultra 200V family – in a livestream of its own on September 3.

So, it fully makes sense that we can expect to see laptops packing Lunar Lake chips – next-gen mobile CPUs to follow Intel Meteor Lake – at Acer’s big IFA presentation.

Expect AI functionality to feature heavily in Acer’s event which has the tagline of ‘Human Intelligence.’ That could either refer to the swift progress of AI laptops, or the ability for them to be more useful to humans with the new features being ushered in.

Lunar Lake should be a great engine for thin-and-light laptops, as we’ve discussed before, as it majors in power efficiency and delivers the goods for AI acceleration.

(Image credit: Intel)

Analysis: Shooting for the AI moon

Naturally, a focus on AI is to be expected, as these laptops with Lunar Lake mobile processors will be the first Copilot+ PCs from Acer with Intel silicon inside. Doubtless these won’t be the only Lunar Lake-packing notebooks, though, and all the other major manufacturers will be showing off their own designs at IFA 2024 – you can bank on that.

These Intel portables will be going up against existing Copilot+ PCs, which began with Snapdragon X (ARM-powered) laptops, and recently moved on to include AMD’s mobile chips (Ryzen AI 300). What these, and Lunar Lake, all have in common is that they sport a powerful enough NPU to qualify as a Copilot+ PC (meaning an NPU that exceeds 40 TOPS – in other words, one that provides a good deal of acceleration for AI workloads).

While laptops with Lunar Lake are expected to debut this year, they won’t go on sale until later in 2024 – this will just be an initial reveal, showing off devices with the silicon inside. In fact, rumor has it that we won’t see a lot of notebooks with Core Ultra 200V processors inside until early in 2025, when volume production really kicks into gear for Lunar Lake.