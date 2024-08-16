Microsoft’s new Game Bar Compact Mode could make Windows 11 actually worth using on gaming handhelds

Microsoft is testing a new Compact Mode to hopefully make using Game Bar in Windows 11 (and 10) easier and improve navigation on smaller screens, Windows handheld devices such as the Asus ROG Ally X , and while using a controller. As well as a simplified Game Bar layout, it includes a redesigned Home widget, displaying any games currently running on your device and games you’ve recently played.

The Game Bar is a centralized place in Windows 11 where you can easily control your gaming setup, including audio settings and capturing gameplay for streaming. If you’re an Xbox Insider (which is similar to the Windows Insiders program, allowing users to test and provide feedback on upcoming features, but focusing specifically on Xbox console updates and gaming experiences) - you can enroll to try Compact Mode. Once you have, you can turn it on by opening Game Bar and going to the Settings widget. Here, in the General section, you can turn on the ‘Compact Mode’ option by switching its toggle.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Better navigation, more control with Compact Mode

Once Compact Mode is switched on, you can interact with widgets (interactive tools that provide real-time information and quick access to gaming-related features) and navigate content more easily and quickly - for example, you can use a controller to switch between widgets using the left and right bumpers (LB/RB). The upgraded Home widget will display games currently running and recently played games, and enable you to quickly open common game launchers such as Xbox, Steam, and EA Play.

You’ll be able to quit games from the Home widget, allowing you to select the game and click to close it instead of having to quit from within the game or navigate out to your desktop. Other new menu items like the Resource widget will enable you to check what applications are using your device’s resources and swiftly close them to help boost performance. You can also explore and open any installed widgets directly from the Widget Store by accessing the widgets menu.

(Image credit: Asus)

A major handheld gaming push from Microsoft

This update shows some desire from Microsoft to improving Windows 11’s performance on non-traditional PC devices, such as the growing number of PC gaming handhelds, and it looks like it could be a substantial improvement to the Xbox app on Windows.

Devices like the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go use Windows 11 as their operating system, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that Windows 11 isn’t ideal for these devices.

The operating system has been designed to work on laptops and PCs with larger screens, and mice and keyboard controls. On handhelds that have smaller screens and only gamepad controls, Windows 11 can feel clunky and frustrating, especially compared to the likes of SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system that was built specifically to be used on the Steam Deck handheld. These improvements to Windows 11’s Game Bar could make the OS a much better fit for handheld devices - which is especially important considering there are rumors that Valve will allow SteamOS to be installed on non-Steam Deck devices .

If you want to try Compact Mode sooner rather than later, you’ll need to join the Xbox Insider Program (which you can do for free), which will give you access to new features and updates early, and allow you to share your opinion and feedback to help improve the user experience. You’ll need to download and install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Microsoft Store, and then log in with your Microsoft account.