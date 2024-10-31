The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024 is our Laptop of the Year because it wasn't just a home run for Qualcomm, it helped start the AI PC revolution

If I could point to a single inflection point for the computing industry this year, it would be the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7.

Not only is it an incredible device that features great performance, outstanding battery life, and a design to die for, but the 2024 Surface Laptop is the vanguard of the AI PC revolution that has taken over the industry this year.

With the help of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Elite Plus, Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs finally brought AI out of the cloud and onto your laptop thanks to a powerful enough NPU that can actually perform useful AI workloads.

What's more, it was also the first laptop to bring AI to the consumer market, despite Apple having a nearly four-year head start in local AI hardware with its M-series chips.

In the end, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 not only brought AI to consumers in a practical way, it also threatens the Apple MacBook's coveted FOMO status and gave customers a real alternative to the MacBook while keeping the convenience, familiarity, and practicality of a newly invigorated Windows on Arm platform.

Kicking off the AI PC revolution…

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

There's been a lot of talk about AI over the last year, thanks to Nvidia's soaring stock price, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Microsoft's aggressive push for its Copilot AI tools, but it wasn't until the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 landed in May that anyone was able to get AI from anything other than the cloud.

Tools like Midjourney and Dall-E for image generation, Claude AI and ChatGPT for text-generation, and generative AI plug-ins for just about every app under the sun have all had to previously rely on an internet connection and a cloud server to process user requests.

This is less than ideal for any number of reasons, but the first generations of local AI hardware for laptops, also knows as NPUs, simply hadn't been powerful enough to do anything truly functional for end-users without having to resort to cloud processing.

That changed with the Surface Laptop 7, which sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite system-on-a-chip (SoC) that more than doubles the NPU performance of the Apple M3's NPU, and could now be leveraged to generate text from prompts, perform video and audio processing to remove background noise and blur backgrounds during video calls (or any video recording, for that matter), generate images from text prompts using Stable Diffusion, and, eventually, provide a way to contextually search through your computer's history to find lost files, resume internet searches, and more through Windows Recall.

While other Intel and AMD-powered laptops have since been released that can do all of this as well (and in many cases, do it even better), it all started with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7.

…while breathing life into Microsoft Surface lineup

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While the AI functionality of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 obviously gets a lot of attention, it wouldn't have mattered one bit if the Surface Laptop 7 wasn't also an incredible laptop, and it truly is one of the best laptops you can buy today.

I have always loved the look of the Surface Laptop, and the Sapphire colorway of the Surface Laptop 7 absolutely pops with color and character (as opposed to the stale and rather boring MacBook design). The problem is that the previous Surface Laptops just weren't good laptops. Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Surface Pro always seemed to be a generation or two behind what everyone else, especially Apple, was doing, and their price made them too hard to recommend.

Now, however, thanks to the super-efficient ARM architecture in the Snapdragon X Elite SoC, we have a Surface Laptop that is powerful and has all-day battery life. Before the Surface Laptop 7, only Apple silicon could offer users 15 to 20 hours of useful battery life, with even the best Windows laptop getting 10-12 hours if you were lucky.

While there are some issues with the new ARM architecture in the Surface Laptop 7, especially around app compatibility, that keep it from hitting perfection, it still smashes all expectations we had for what the Surface Laptop line and Windows on Arm could do, and for that, it is the most compelling Windows laptop I've seen in years.